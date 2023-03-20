^

After Moira Dela Torre, ex Jason Hernandez also flexes weight loss

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 20, 2023 | 6:42pm
Litrato nina Jason Marvin Hernandez (kaliwa) at Moira Dela Torre (kanan)
The STAR, File

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Jason Hernandez revealed that he lost 40 pounds after his failed marriage with Moira Dela Torre. 

In an interview with the media during the launch of GMA-7's upcoming show "The Write One," Jason looked slimmer. 

He also said that he is now based in El Nido, Palawan and he now understood why John Lloyd Cruz settled in the island. 

“Dapat vacation lang. Now I’m staying for the last seven months. Tapos, ang dami kong naging tropa du’n, ang dami kong naging kaibigan, I just go here ‘pag may event, recording,” he said. 

"Du’n ko na-realize na you don’t need a lot of things pala para maging masaya. Limang t-shirts, dalawang shorts, apat na briefs, okay na. Ang saya! Sobrang saya!

“Gets ko si Kuya John Lloyd kung bakit siya lumipat du’n. Sobrang simple,” he added. 

Jason said that he already moved on from Moira and he is now feeling good.

“Mental health ko clear... Ngayon, alam ko na ‘yung importante sa buhay. Just friends, family, ‘di ba?” he said.

“It’s all good. I’m good. Walang bitterness, walang ano... Pero gets ko naman na nasaktan siya. Like now, mas focus lang talaga ako sa family ko, sa business, sa friends,” he added. 

RELATED: 'Okay lang ‘yun': Jason Hernandez on Moira Dela Torre taking a swipe at him in her songs

