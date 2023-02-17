Rihanna wants to release her next album in 2023

In this file photo taken on September 13, 2021, Barbadian singer Rihanna and US rapper A$AP Rocky arrive for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

MANILA, Philippines — Fresh from a Super Bowl half-time performance and another pregnancy announcement, singer Rihanna is setting her eyes on releasing her long-awaited ninth album as soon as possible.

Rihanna graced the cover of British Vogue's March 2023 issue alongside her partner A$AP Rocky and their first child together.

In the cover story, Rihanna admitted she wants to release her next album this year since it has been seven years since her last album, "Anti," was released.

"I want it to be this year," said Rihanna. "Like, honestly, it’d be ridiculous if it’s not this year. But I just want to have fun. I just want to make music and make videos."

Even in the last seven years, the singer said said she did not stop recording songs but called "Anti" her "most brilliant album."

"[It] always felt like the most cohesive album I’ve ever made. When you break it down and you realize this album goes from 'Work' to 'Kiss It Better' to 'Needed Me' to 'Love on the Brain' to 'Sex With Me' to 'Desperado'... And somehow it all fits and not for a second did you glitch?" she elaborated.

"I realized that if I keep waiting until this feels right and perfect and better, maybe it's going to keep taking forever and maybe it'll never come out and no, I'm not down to that," Rihanna added. "So I want to play. And by play, I mean I have my ideas in my head, but I can't say them out loud yet."

The British Vogue interview, Rihanna's first in-depth interaction since becoming a mother, also touched on how she and A$AP Rocky are managing as parents of the baby they have yet to publicly reveal the name.

