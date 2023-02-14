'Go Girl': Chris Brown shows support for ex Rihanna after Super Bowl performance, pregnancy reveal

MANILA, Philippines — Millions of people were amazed by Rihanna's comeback in her performance at the 2023 Super Bowl, even more so after it was confirmed she is pregnant once again, and among those include her ex-boyfriend and fellow singer Chris Brown.

In the middle of Rihanna's 13-minute performance consisting of several hits such as "Umbrella," "Diamonds," and "Work," Brown shared on his Instagram story a short message seemingly directed at his ex-girlfriend.

"Go Girl," Brown simply wrote on a default background, accompanied by a heart and praying emoji.

Brown previously congratulated Rihanna for her initial pregnancy with A$AP Rocky last year in similar fashion via Instagram stories, and regularly greets her for her birthday.

Related: She's back! Pregnant Rihanna headlines Superbowl Halftime show 2023 with special guest

The two singers previously dated for two years beginning in 2007, and their relationship ended following a physical altercation that left Rihanna bruised.

Brown accepted a plea deal for his actions and was sentenced to five years of probation, community labor, and domestic violence counseling.

"I want him to do well, have a great career, have a great life and grow up," Rihanna said months after the incident. "And just take this as something that you had to go through to grow up and learn."

The two rekindled their relationship again in 2012 but split up for good a year later.

As Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their second child, Brown is already a father to three children — all from different women — including Lovely who was born last January 2022.

RELATED: Pregnant Rihanna lights up Super Bowl stage with ‘Diamonds’