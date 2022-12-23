^

Music

WATCH: Eraserheads perform 'Pare Ko' at 'Huling El Bimbo' concert

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 23, 2022 | 4:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — Nothing speaks more to the longevity of the Eraserheads than their fans' ability to belt out their songs whenever they get a chance, be it on the karaoke or at a live show.

Such as the case of the latter during the band's "Huling El Bimbo" concert in SMDC Festival Grounds last night, where the crowd was in full spirits singing the Eraserheads' biggest hits.

One particular moment that stood out was when the band performed one of their earliest hits "Pare Ko," and the audience were screaming the song's expletives which were only amplified when the Eraserheads halted the music so the word "tangina" could be clearly heard.

Even celebrity couple Karylle and Yael Yuzon couldn't resist and were caught cursing on camera, much to the amusement of everyone in attendance.

"Pare Ko" was the third single off the Eraserheads' debut album "ultraelectromagneticpop!" from 1993, written by lead vocalist Ely Buendia. — Video by Philstar.com/Kristofer Purnell

ELY BUENDIA

ERASERHEADS

HULING EL BIMBO

KARYLLE

PARE KO

YAEL YUZON
