Avril Lavigne postpones Manila concert to 2023

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 16, 2022 | 11:14am
Avril Lavigne postpones Manila concert to 2023
Canadian singer and songwriter Avril Lavigne performs on the Sunset stage of the Rock in Rio music festival at the Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on September 9, 2022.
AFP/Mauro Pimentel

MANILA, Philippines — Pop punk singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne has postponed yet again her much anticipated Manila concert to 2023. 

Lavigne was supposed to hold the Manila leg of her "Love Sux Tour" on November 3 at the Araneta Coliseum. The announcement was made by Wilbros Live yesterday, October 15. 

"To my fans in Hong Kong and Manila, I am writing you with some unfortunate news. Due to travel and scheduling logistics, I am unable to make these shows happen. I am heartbroken about not being able to make it as I know these shows have been sold out for some time. Once again, my deepest apologies," Lavigne said in a statement. 

Concert promoter Wilbros Live said Lavigne's "Love Sux Tour 2022" is not canceled but postponed to next year. The new date will be announced soon. Ticketholders are advised to keep their tickets because these will still be valid for next year's show. Those who wish to refund or change their tickets can contact TicketNet at [email protected] or call 8911-5555.

Lavigne was supposed to hold a concert in Manila on May 20, 2020 as part of her "Head Above Water Tour" in support of her sixth studio album of the same name. 

Two years later, she kicked off the "Love Sux Tour" on April 30, 2022 in Orillia, Canada in support of her seventh studio album "Love Sux" released in February this year. 

