Avril Lavigne marks 20 years with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 5, 2022 | 9:02am
Avril Lavigne gets her own star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California on August 31.
AFP / Emma McIntyre Getty Images

MANILA, Philippines — On the 20th anniversary of her debut album "Let Go," pop punk star Avril Lavigne added another milestone when she got her own star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California on August 31 (US date). 

The Canadian singer wore her trademark hoodie while lying sideways beside her star, posing for the cameras on the famed Hollywood Boulevard. 

“Today, I love making music more than ever. I feel so inspired. And I hope that the next 16-year-old from their small town who comes to Hollywood one day, full of hopes and dreams, sees this star and thinks to themself, ‘Oh my god, my name could be there one day, too.’ Because it can,” she said during her speech according to Variety. “What an amazing 20 years, and I can’t wait for the next 20, bitches! Let’s go!”

The "Complicated" and "Losing Grip" hitmaker posted a series of photos of her awarding ceremony on her Instagram account. 

Her "Bois Lie" collaborator Machine Gun Kelly were among those present who witnessed her star's unveiling. 

"Let Go" was released on June 4, 2002. Its re-recorded, new version was released last June 3. 

RELATED: Avril Lavigne releases much-anticipated 7th album

AVRIL LAVIGNE

HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME
