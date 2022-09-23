^

OneRepublic to stop first in Manila for Asian concert tour

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 23, 2022 | 9:55am
OneRepublic
Photos from the band’s Instagram account

MANILA, Philippines — Pop-rock band OneRepublic will be making its Philippine return on February 2023, almost seven years since the group fronted by Ryan Tedder last visited Manila.

The band's stop in Manila will kick off its Asian "Live in Concert" tour — a continuation of visits to the United States and Europe — where it will then head to Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, and finally Japan.

OneRepublic will be holding its one-night concert on February 23, 2023 at the Araneta Coliseum, the same venue of the band's first-ever Philippine visit in 2013.

The group also headlined the MTV Music Evolution Manila in 2016 held in Mall of Asia concert grounds, which also featured Far East Movement, Bebe Rexha, Apink, and local artists James Reid, Nadine Lustre, and Gary and Gab Valenciano.

OneRepublic first gained attention for the song "Apologize" in 2007, followed by "Counting Stars," "Secrets," "All The Right Moves," "Good Life," "If I Lose Myself," "Feel Again," "Love Runs Out," "I Lived," and "Something I Need."

The band's most recent releases are "West Coast" and "I Ain't Worried," the latter a featured song on the blockbuster hit "Top Gun: Maverick."

