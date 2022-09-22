'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' star Park Eun-bin to stop first in Manila for Asian tour

This undated handout image obtained on August 30, 2022 from Netflix in Seoul shows South Korean actress Park Eun-bin playing a role of the high-functioning autistic lawyer Woo Young-woo in K-drama "Extraordinary Attorney Woo."

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actress Park Eun-bin, star of the Netflix series “Extraordinary Attorney Woo,” will be meeting her fans in Manila this October.

Eun-bin's agency Namoo Actors announced that the actress will be holding her "Park Eun-Bin Asia Fan Meeting Tour: Eun-Bin Note: Binkan” on October 23 in SM City North EDSA Skydome.

Manila will be Eun-bin's first stop on her Asian tour before she heads to Thailand, Singapore, and Japan.

"Extraordinary Attorney Woo" stars Eun-bin as the titular rookie lawyer with autism, and has already been greenlit for a second season.

Related: 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' second season confirmed

The series was the most-watched non-English show on Netflix for nine consecutive weeks until it was dethroned from the top spot by fellow Korean series "Narco-Saints."

For the week of September 12 to 18, "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" is the fourth most-watched non-English series on Netflix after the Spanish-language shows "Diary of a Gigolo" and "El Rey, Vicente Fernandez."

RELATED: 'Everything in life is political': 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' unforgettable quotes