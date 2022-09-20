Filipino-British singer Beabadoobee on watching teleseryes, OPM as musical influence

MANILA, Philippines — Having just finished the Philippine leg of her "Beatopia" Asian tour, Filipino-British singer Beabadoobee already can't wait to return to her home country.

The London-based singer recently capped her Manila concert at the New Frontier Theater last September 16, and was clearly proud of her roots as she donned a Filipiniana top.

In an intimate media conference held a few hours before her concert, Beabadoobee was on a roll about her love for Filipinos, starting out the presser by calling everyone her "kababayans!"

Born Beatrice Kristi Laus, the singer shared about her life in Great Britain and how she found it hard as she stood out in her community.

"I didn't have many Pinoy friends in London... high school was the most difficult [time] because there were only two other Filipinos around," Beabadoobee said, adding that she would always be "too different" no matter who she hung out with.

But being back in the Philippines must have given her comfort, as she immediately asked for a bowl of sinigang; next on her list was to search for some champorado.

Another activity Beabadoobee did while in Manila was visit Greenhills and haggle with shopkeepers over items she wanted to buy, which included jewelry, sunglasses, a headband, chicharon and mamon.

Pop culture and music

Beabadoobee also talked about how her mom was a great influence to her when it came to Pinoy pop culture, particularly watching teleseryes growing up as her mom loved Derek Ramsay and John Lloyd Cruz.

The Iloilo-born singer shared about her connections with Filipino musicians, such as listening to a podcast about the Eraserheads and how Apo Hiking Society meant a big deal to both her and her mom.

"I wrote a love song in Filipino, almost inspired by Apo," Beabadoobee said, teasing she might release the piece one of these days.

Having done music that revolves around indie rock and indie pop, Beabadoobee said she would like to give music with weird soundscaping a try, referring to Icelandic singer Björk as an example.

Deep down the singer is glad to be able to represent Filipinos wherever she goes as most children and young adults dream of seeing a brown person like them onstage.

Beabadoobee connects such representation to Halle Bailey's casting in the live-action "The Little Mermaid," "[I'm] really proud, I know what it feels like... It's nice knowing that I can be that person for at least one girl or boy."

