Ben&Ben set to perform in their grandest concert before US tour

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) folk rock band Ben&Ben is set to appear in their grandest concert to date.

In the Instagram page of Ovation Productions, the concert promoter announced that Ben&Ben will be playing on the CCP Open Grounds on September 3.

“Ovation Productions proudly presents Ben&Ben. The band is 2020 and 2021's most streamed Filipino artist on Spotify with over 1.2 billion streams. Finally promoting a Filipino artist is a much awaited first for Ovation Productions, promoter of some of the world’s biggest names in live entertainment. Concert date is September 3, Saturday, at the CCP Open Grounds,” it wrote.

According to the concert promoter, the band’s concert will be a send-off before they perform in their US tour.

“This will be BEN&BEN’s send-off concert prior to their 8-city U.S. tour,” it said.

Composed of Paolo, Miguel, Pat, Poch, Agnes, Keifer, Andrew, Toni and Jam, the band is known for its hit songs like “Kathang Isip,” “Ride Home,” "Leaves," "Maybe the Night," "Pagtingin," and many more.

