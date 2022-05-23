^

Music

Ben&Ben set to perform in their grandest concert before US tour

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 23, 2022 | 4:04pm
Ben&Ben set to perform in their grandest concert before US tour
OPM folk rock band Ben&Ben
Ovation Productions

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) folk rock band Ben&Ben is set to appear in their grandest concert to date. 

In the Instagram page of Ovation Productions, the concert promoter announced that Ben&Ben will be playing on the CCP Open Grounds on September 3. 

“Ovation Productions proudly presents Ben&Ben. The band is 2020 and 2021's most streamed Filipino artist on Spotify with over 1.2 billion streams. Finally promoting a Filipino artist is a much awaited first for Ovation Productions, promoter of some of the world’s biggest names in live entertainment. Concert date is September 3, Saturday, at the CCP Open Grounds,” it wrote. 

According to the concert promoter, the band’s concert will be a send-off before they perform in their US tour. 

“This will be BEN&BEN’s send-off concert prior to their 8-city U.S. tour,” it said. 

Composed of Paolo, Miguel, Pat, Poch, Agnes, Keifer, Andrew, Toni and Jam, the band is known for its hit songs like “Kathang Isip,” “Ride Home,” "Leaves," "Maybe the Night," "Pagtingin," and many more.

RELATED: Ben&Ben, SB19 release 'Kapangyarihan' in time for national elections
 

BEN&BEN
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Ben&Ben set to perform in their grandest concert before US tour
34 minutes ago

Ben&Ben set to perform in their grandest concert before US tour

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 34 minutes ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) folk rock band Ben&Ben is set to appear in their grandest concert to date. 
Music
fbtw
Rivermaya returns with 'Casino' single
14 days ago

Rivermaya returns with 'Casino' single

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 14 days ago
Original Pilipino Music band Rivermaya returned to doing music with their comeback song “Casino,” their first...
Music
fbtw
Ben&Ben, SB19 release 'Kapangyarihan' in time for national elections
May 6, 2022 - 6:27pm

Ben&Ben, SB19 release 'Kapangyarihan' in time for national elections

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | May 6, 2022 - 6:27pm
Ben&Ben collaborates with SB19 in time of national elections to make an important stand on issues concerning power abuse and...
Music
fbtw
Against her wishes, Dolly Parton inducted into rock hall of fame
May 5, 2022 - 3:01pm

Against her wishes, Dolly Parton inducted into rock hall of fame

By Agence France-Presse,Agence France-Presse,Agence France-Presse | May 5, 2022 - 3:01pm
Dolly Parton was among an eclectic group of new inductees that include the rapper Eminem, the crooner Harry Belafonte,...
Music
fbtw
EZ Mil turns emotional performing with idol Gloc-9
May 3, 2022 - 4:40pm

EZ Mil turns emotional performing with idol Gloc-9

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | May 3, 2022 - 4:40pm
Rapper EZ Mil turned emotional when he performed with his idol Gloc-9 in his first concert in Manila last Friday. 
Music
fbtw
The CompanY declines to perform at events of politicians with 'shady' reputation
April 29, 2022 - 11:54am

The CompanY declines to perform at events of politicians with 'shady' reputation

By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark,Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | April 29, 2022 - 11:54am
In this season of political campaigns and endless voter wooing, politicians want singers, top vloggers and other influencers...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with