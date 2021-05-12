CHINESE NEW YEAR
Catriona Gray, OPM stars shower SB19 support as only Filipino nominated at Billboard Music Awards 2021
SB19 in a campaign material for Lazada Philippines
Photo release

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - May 12, 2021 - 3:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — From one proud Pinoy to another, Miss Universe 2020 Catriona Gray showed her love and support for Pinoy pop (P-pop) group SB19, the lone Filipino act, nominated at this year's Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs).

Gray retweeted the BBMA's artcard for the group that showed the voting mechanics for the Top Social Artist category. She included it with the official hashtag #BBMAsTopSocial and tagged the P-Pop group which acknowledged her support by liking her tweet. Her tweet also featured four Philippine flags.

 

 

Likewise, rock star Kean Cipriano tweeted that he is voting for SB19 over other international artists.

 

 

Popular cosplayer and gamer Alodia Gosiengfiao also encouraged everyone to vote for SB19.

 

 

Voting can be done via Twitter and the BBMAs web site (Billboard.com/BBMAsVOTE).

SB19 is up against Ariana Grande and K-pop acts Blackpink, Seventeen and BTS.

The BBMAs will be held on May 23 (US Time at 8ET/5T).

RELATED: SB19 is only Filipino nominated at Billboard Music Awards 2021; up against BTS, Seventeen, Blackpink, Ariana Grande

