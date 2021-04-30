CHINESE NEW YEAR
SB19 is only Filipino nominated at BillboardÂ Music Awards 2021; up against BTS, Seventeen, Blackpink, Ariana Grande
SB19 in a campaign material for Lazada Philippines
Photo release

SB19 is only Filipino nominated at Billboard Music Awards 2021; up against BTS, Seventeen, Blackpink, Ariana Grande

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - April 30, 2021 - 1:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — "We made it, A'TIN!"

P-pop group SB19 is the only Filipino group nominated at this year's Billboard Music Awards. The quintet is nominated at the Top Social Artist category. 

Pablo, Stell, Justin, Ken and Josh are up against K-pop heavyweights BTS, Seventeen and Blackpink. They all will be competing with Ariana Grande at the fan-voted category. 

"WE MADE IT, A'TIN! We are nominated for Top Social Artist of this year's Billboard Music Awards! We are so grateful for your love and support. We wouldn't have come this far without all of you. A'TIN 'TO! Iwawagayway ang WATAWAT! ????" posted SB19 on its official Twitter account. 

According to the Billboard Music Awards, the finalists and winners are based on "key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data."

The awards are based on the chart period of March 21, 2020 to April 3, 2021. 

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on May 23 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT via NBC.

