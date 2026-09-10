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Movies

‘3 Idiots’ sequel in development, set 20 years after original

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 10, 2026 | 10:30am
â€˜3 Idiotsâ€™ sequel in development, set 20 years after original
“3 Idiots” became a major box-office success in India and overseas.
IMDB

MANILA, Philippines — The sequel to the hit Bollywood film “3 Idiots” is officially in the works, according to director Rajkumar Hirani.

Hirani confirmed that the story and script are currently being developed, with the sequel expected to be set 20 years after the events of the original 2009 film.

In reports by The Times of India and Esquire India, Hirani said Aamir Khan, who played Rancho in the first film, has already read an early draft.

“Aamir had read a very early draft; the overall idea is there,” Hirani said.

However, the director noted that the script is still being written.

“We are still in the process of writing because we are also very excited about it,” he added.

Hirani also clarified that the sequel will remain focused on the original trio and will not introduce a fourth “idiot.”

“Honestly, there's no 4th idiot, it's 3 Idiots only, it's 20 years later [from where we ended],” he said.

If the sequel pushes through, Khan is expected to return as Rancho, with R. Madhavan as Farhan and Sharman Joshi as Raju.

The director also emphasized that the team is not rushing the project, despite the anticipation from fans of the original film.

Released in 2009, “3 Idiots” follows three engineering students who form a close friendship while dealing with academic pressure and expectations from their families and society.

The film, which also starred Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani and Omi Vaidya, tackled the pressure surrounding India's education system while emphasizing the importance of pursuing one's passion rather than simply chasing grades or conventional definitions of success.

“3 Idiots” became a major box-office success in India and overseas. Its soundtrack also produced popular songs, including “All Is Well.”

The film won 16 of its 27 nominations at the International Indian Film Awards in 2010, including Best Film and Best Director.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “3 Idiots” earned $51 million from domestic and international markets within its first 10 days of release.

No release date or production schedule for the sequel has been announced.

RELATED: New 'Insidious' overtakes 'Odyssey' as 2nd biggest film in the Philippines so far

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