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Movies

New 'Insidious' overtakes 'Odyssey' as 2nd biggest film in the Philippines so far

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 8, 2026 | 9:53am
New 'Insidious' overtakes 'Odyssey' as 2nd biggest film in the Philippines so far
A still from "Insidious: Out of the Further"
Columbia Pictures

MANILA, Philippines — Horror remains a popular genre in the Philippines as evident in the ongoing box office haul of "Insidious: Out of the Further."

As of its third weekend in local cinemas, the newest entry in the "Insidious" franchise has grossed P393,373,490.

That takes the horror film ahead of Christopher Nolan's epic blockbuster "The Odyssey," which is still screening in select theaters on its eighth week.

Cinemas in North Edsa and Mall of Asia contributed the most to the current haul, posting P12.03 million and P10.88 million, respectively.

Galleria came in third with P8.74 million in tickets sold while the latter half of the Top 10 was dominated by theaters outside of Metro Manila — SM Clark, SM Baguio, Robinsons Antipolo and SM Seaside Cebu.

Glorietta rounded out the Top 10 just some P10,000 behind SM Seaside Cebu while SM CDO Downtown Premier completed the Top 20 as the only Mindanao cinema in the roster.

RELATED: Bianca Umali cast in Joshua Garcia-Julia Barretto reunion movie

Still playing in more than 200 cinemas nationwide, "Insidious: Out of the Further" is just behind "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" as the highest-grossing film of the year in the Philippines.

The movie has earned $139 million (P8.72 billion) globally so far, bringing the "Insidious" franchise to more than $740 million (P46.4 billion) overall to date.

The latest installation with Jacob Chase at the helm follows Amelia Eve's Gemma, a young mother raising her daughter in the house she grew up in, who discovers she can travel into The Further — the purgatorial realm of lost souls.

"When something evil comes after her, Gemma discovers an ability that changes everything: she doesn’t just enter The Further, she can bring what lives there back to the real world. Once the demons realize her power, our world becomes their playground," goes a synopsis.

Franchise favorite Lin Shaye reprises her role as Elise Rainier with Filipino-American actor Brandon Perea also in the cast.

RELATED: 'Spider-Man,' 'Odyssey' continue to top box office after July release

BOX OFFICE

INSIDIOUS
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