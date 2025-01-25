^

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 25, 2025 | 2:10pm
WATCH: Jolina Magdangal, Marvin Agustin in 'Ex Ex Lovers' trailer
Marvin Agustin and Jolina Magdangal reunite on the big screen in 'Ex Ex Lovers'
Project 8 Projects

MANILA, Philippines — Production company Project 8 Projects released its official trailer for "Ex Ex Lovers," the headliner reunion movie of Marvin Agustin and Jolina Magdangal.

The trailer begins with Jolina's Joy arriving in Malta where Marvin's Ced — her ex-husband — now resides, and clearly there is still some tension between them.

Ced and Joy's daughter SC, played by Loisa Andalio, is getting married to Juan Karlos Labajo's Joey and she wants both her parents at her wedding, with Ced walking her down the aisle.

Joy says she does not want her daughter to be trapped in a marriage she is not prepared for so she asks for Ced's help to push back the wedding.

Over text of director JP Habac and producer Antoinette Jadaone — who co-host the Ang Walang Kwentang Podcast — are scenes of Ced and Joy reflecting on their relationship, with Ced at one point telling Joy "chuva choo choo."

WATCH: Jolina Magdangal, Marvin Agustin rekindle flame in reunion movie 

"Hindi man ako naging mabuting asawa sa'yo, gusto ko gawin ang lahat para maging mabuting ama sa anak natin," says Ced.

"Pakiramdam ko ang dami kong pagkukulang," Joy answers. 

As a cover of Neocolours' "Tuloy Pa Rin" kicks in, other actors make brief appearances, including Judy Ann Santos, Mylene Dizon, G. Toengi, Dominic Ochoa, and Sam Milby.

"Kahit anong ganda ng past, dapat mag-move on," Joy says before the title card. "Iba ang mabuting mag-asawa sa mabuting magulang."

The trailer ends with Ced teasing Joy that the former looks beautiful with a filter on.

"Ex Ex Lovers" premieres in Philippine cinemas on February 12, two days before Valentine's Day. — Video from Project 8 Projects' YouTube channel

RELATED: Jolina Magdangal champions empowered healthcare

