^

Movies

Restored 'Jose Rizal' to stream on Netflix

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 18, 2024 | 11:18am
Restored 'Jose Rizal' to stream on Netflix
Cesar Montano plays Jose Rizal in the 1998 classic film.
GMA Network

MANILA, Philippines — GMA Films' award-winning historical film "Jose Rizal" has been digitally restored and will be available on Netflix starting on Rizal Day, December 30.

Directed by Marilou Diaz-Abaya and written by Ricky Lee, Jun Lana and Peter Ong Lim, the classic film is about the life of the Philippine national hero played by Cesar Montano. 

The remastered version of the film recently premiered at the 2024 Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival.

During the 1998 Metro Manila Film Festival, the film received 17 out of 18 awards, including Best Picture, Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Actor and Best Director.

WATCH: Marilou Diaz-Abaya's remastered 'Jose Rizal' 

GMA Pictures said that the restoration of "Jose Rizal," done by Central Digital and GMA Post Production, is a tribute to Philippine cinema. 

Younger generations can now watch the classic film via Netflix. —Video from GMA Pictures YouTube channel

RELATEDJose Rizal's 'Josephine' sculpture breaks world record

JOSE RIZAL

NETFLIX
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Vice Ganda praises MMFF 2024 co-stars Maris Racal, Anthony Jennings
11 days ago

Vice Ganda praises MMFF 2024 co-stars Maris Racal, Anthony Jennings

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 days ago
Host-comedienne Vice Ganda commended their "And The Breadwinner Is..." co-stars Maris Racal and Anthony Jennings, the loveteam...
Movies
fbtw
Thalia&rsquo;s &lsquo;Marimar,&rsquo; other &lsquo;90s telenovelas, sexy Filipino films now streaming for free
11 days ago

Thalia’s ‘Marimar,’ other ‘90s telenovelas, sexy Filipino films now streaming for free

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 11 days ago
For those who have been wanting to watch TV classics, such as the ‘90s phenomenal telenovela, “Marimar,”...
Movies
fbtw
Vilma Santos reveals 'somehow challenged' due to 'Uninvited' intense scenes
12 days ago

Vilma Santos reveals 'somehow challenged' due to 'Uninvited' intense scenes

By Jan Milo Severo | 12 days ago
“Star for All Seasons” Vilma Santos revealed that her blood pressure (BP) pumped up because of the intensity of...
Movies
fbtw
'Snow White' trailer shows expansion of Disney's iconic film
13 days ago

'Snow White' trailer shows expansion of Disney's iconic film

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 days ago
Disney released the first full-length trailer for its live-action adaptation of "Snow White" starring Rachel Zegler and Gal...
Movies
fbtw
Meet Kevin Kreider, the 'Bling Empire' star in 'Hello, Love, Again'
13 days ago

Meet Kevin Kreider, the 'Bling Empire' star in 'Hello, Love, Again'

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 days ago
The Korean-American Kevin Kreider is best known for starring in the Netflix reality show "Bling Empire."
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with