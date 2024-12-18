Restored 'Jose Rizal' to stream on Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — GMA Films' award-winning historical film "Jose Rizal" has been digitally restored and will be available on Netflix starting on Rizal Day, December 30.

Directed by Marilou Diaz-Abaya and written by Ricky Lee, Jun Lana and Peter Ong Lim, the classic film is about the life of the Philippine national hero played by Cesar Montano.

The remastered version of the film recently premiered at the 2024 Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival.

During the 1998 Metro Manila Film Festival, the film received 17 out of 18 awards, including Best Picture, Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Actor and Best Director.

WATCH: Marilou Diaz-Abaya's remastered 'Jose Rizal'

GMA Pictures said that the restoration of "Jose Rizal," done by Central Digital and GMA Post Production, is a tribute to Philippine cinema.

Younger generations can now watch the classic film via Netflix. —Video from GMA Pictures YouTube channel

