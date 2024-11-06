^

Denzel Washington reunites with 'master filmmaker' Ridley Scott for 'Gladiator 2' after 17 years

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 6, 2024 | 12:34pm
Denzel Washington reunites with 'master filmmaker' Ridley Scott for 'Gladiator 2' after 17 years
Denzel Washington in "Gladiator II"
Paramount Pictures

MANILA, Philippines — Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington was full of praises for his "Gladiator II" director Ridley Scott, calling him a "no-nonsense master filmmaker."

"Gladiator II" is Scott's sequel to his 2000 Oscar-winning film that starred Russell Crowe, now centered around the grown-up Lucius Verus played by Paul Mescal.

The film is just Washington's second film with Scott having starred under the director's 2007 movie "American Gangster," and that relationship fueled the actor's decision to accept the role of Macrinus.

"When the call came in and it's Ridley, about 'Gladiator II,' that's how I felt: it's Ridley Scott, about 'Gladiator'," Washington, a fan of the original film, said. "I was like, 'Send me the script.' I read it. I liked it. I probably had a couple (of) notes, but I liked it. So then it was, 'When do you need me? When do we start?'"

Washington said Scott was a "no-nonsense" and "a master filmmaker" who "knows what the heck he's doing," crediting the story to David Scarpa and Peter Craig.

"The process is interesting. Filmmaking is a filmmaker's medium. It belongs to Ridley," the actor continued. "He's going to make the film he wants to make, I make the contribution that I can make and leave it at that."

According to Washington, he's at that point in his career where he only wants to work with directors he trusts and that includes Scott with the likes of Spike Lee, Steve McQueen, and Ryan Coogler.

Scott previously mentioned "Gladiator II" was one of the best movies he's ever made, and all Washington had to say was he's happy to be a part of it.

"I'm not sentimental about the work, the movies I've done. But when it comes to Ridley, you can't outwork the guy. You’ve just got to keep up with him. At his age, he's still excited about the work. And for me, at this age, I'm excited seeing that. It's inspiring for me to watch him work."

Washington ended by calling "Gladiator II" the biggest film he's been in yet and reiterated that Scott was "a master in this game."

"Gladiator II" will premiere in Philippine cinemas on December 4.

DENZEL WASHINGTON

GLADIATOR

RIDLEY SCOTT
