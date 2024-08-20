Millie Bobby Brown developing Netflix movie adaptation of her book 'Nineteen Steps’

^

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 20, 2024 | 4:48pm
MANILA, Philippines — Actress-producer Millie Bobby Brown is working on adapting her debut novel "Nineteen Steps" into a Netflix movie.

"Nineteen Steps," which Brown co-wrote with Kathleen McGurl came out in September last year and is based on the expreriences of the actress' grandmother.

The book follows 18-year-old Nellie as she navigates life in wartime London and romance with an American airman, and at the center is the Bethnal Green Tube disaster — considered among the worst British civilian wartime disasters.

Apart from producing through her PCMA Productions, Brown is also looking to star in the potential adaptation.

Oscar-nominated screenwriter Anthony McCarten will work on the script while Jonathan Eirich and Nick Reynolds are attached to produce as well.

Brown has a strong relationship with Netflix having risen to stardom on the series "Stranger Things" then headlined "Damsel" and two "Enola Holmes" movies.

Earlier this year Brown tied the knot with actor-model Jake Bongiovi, son of rock star Jon Bon Jovi.

