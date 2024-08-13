^

Film tackling domestic violence 'La Viuda' prepares for theatrical release

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 13, 2024 | 3:07pm
Film tackling domestic violence 'La Viuda' prepares for theatrical release
Under the visionary direction of award-winning director Neal Tan, 'La Viuda' promises to be a gripping exploration of resilience and strength.
Trigger warning: domestic violence

MANILA, Philippines — Movie studio MBella Film Productions announced the upcoming release of "La Viuda," a captivating drama that delves into the harrowing yet empowering journey of a woman caught in the throes of domestic violence.

Under the visionary direction of award-winning director Neal Tan, the film promises to be a gripping exploration of resilience and strength.

"La Viuda" stars Isabel Tique in a debut lead role alongside Gino Ilustre, Malu Barry, Jet Alcantara, Myrna Castillo, and Julianne Fortich.

The film centers on a woman married to an elderly man who has been widowed several times, each time leaving behind a trail of dark secrets.

As Isabel's character uncovers these secrets, she becomes a victim of severe domestic violence. Despite the challenges, she is determined to fight for her freedom and justice at every turn. 

"La Viuda" is a powerful statement on the importance of resilience in the face of adversity, shedding light on the struggles of domestic violence survivors and their relentless pursuit of dignity and peace.

MBella Film Productions added it is dedicated to bringing stories of courage and empowerment to the forefront starting with "La Viuda."

Should you have any information about anyone who may need support against domestic violence, contact the following:

Luna Legal Resource Center for Women and Children
https://www.facebook.com/lunalegalcenter/ 
(082) 306-5761

Gender Watch Against Violence and Exploitation (GWAVE)
https://www.facebook.com/GWAVEPhilippines/
(035) 422 84 05 | +63 915 259 3029 | +63 999 576 6679

Women’s Care Center Inc. (WCCI)
https://www.facebook.com/wcci.manila/ 
+63 999 577 9631 | +63 920 967 7852 | +63 917 825 0320 | (02) 8514-4104

ING MAKABABAYING AKSYON (IMA) Foundation
https://www.facebook.com/Ing-Makababaying-Aksyon-IMA-Foundation-131515322286/
(045) 323 4750

