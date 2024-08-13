Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino to star in first movie together, 'My Love Will Make You Disappear'

Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino topbill the Philippine adaptation of the South Korean megahit ‘What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim.’

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya love team Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino, fondly called "KimPau," will star in their first movie together, "My Love Will Make You Disappear."

In yesterday's episode of "It's Showtime," Kim and Paulo announced their first movie to be directed by Chad Vidanes.

“Siyempre, na-miss natin ‘yung pelikulang rom-com mula sa Star Cinema. Pre-pandemic pa ata noong huling nagkaroon tayo ng true-blue rom-com from Star Cinema,” Chad said.

“Itong concept na ‘to [ay ginawa ni] Prime Cruz and to be written by Patrick Valencia and Isabella Policarpio. Very interesting siya sa akin. Classic siya, classic rom-com, very bago,” he added.

KIMPAU’S MOVIE DEBUT! ????????



Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino officially announce their first movie together on It’s Showtime!



Star Cinema’s ‘My Love Will Make You Disappear’ directed by Chad Vidanes coming soon exclusively in cinemas!#NewMovieAlert #MyLoveWillMakeYouDisappear pic.twitter.com/UcSWSWA2Up — Star Cinema (@StarCinema) August 12, 2024

“My Love Will Make You Disappear” will be KimPau's first movie together. The two starred in the hit series "Linlang," followed by the Philippine adaptation of Korean series "What's Wrong With Secretary Kim."

