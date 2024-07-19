^

'Twisters' review: Nature is a thrill

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 19, 2024 | 4:05pm
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos, and Glen Powell in "Twisters"
Warner Bros.

MANILA, Philippines — Oscar nominee Lee Isaac Chung takes on his biggest project yet, a stand-alone sequel to 1996's "Twisters" originally fronted by Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt.

"Twisters" follows Daisy Edgar-Jones' Kate, still haunted by a tornado incident during her college days, being offered a job by her colleague Javi (Anthony Ramos) to conduct a week-long research in Oklahoma.

Kate eventually agrees, making her meet the rest of Javi's team but also crossing paths with storm-chasing content creator Tyler (Glen Powell), his hype man Boone (Filipino-American Brandon Perea), and the rest of his crew.

Even with names like Edgar-Jones, best known for "Normal People," and the rising name that is Powell ("Top Gun: Maverick," "Anyone But You"), the stars of "Twisters" are the titular tornados.

The original film was one of those movies that endlessly played on televisions but still would grab anyone's attention given the thrilling tornado chases and the palpable chemistry of Hunt and Paxton.

As attractive Edgar-Jones and Powell both are, the tornados really take center stage in matching the thrill of any action blockbuster.

Related: Fil-Am Brandon Perea honors Philip Seymour Hoffman in 'Twisters'

That's not to say the cast is underwhelming; Powell's charm and charisma continue to streak far and Perea has admitted to patterning Boone after Philip Seymour Hoffman's character in the original.

Edgar-Jones could use more experience in large-scale endeavors like this, and audiences will get a better look at David Corenswet before he takes on the mantle of "Superman" next year.

And if anything, it's clear that Chung is knowledgeable about the craft of filmmaking, whether it's for a disaster film like "Twisters" or a personal drama like his Oscar-nominated "Minari."

Even tapping cinematographer Terilyn A. Shropshire and a soundtrack filled with country earworms make the case for this film as better suited for big screens and loud speakers.

In some cases, it's alright to disregard plot — unless the "plot" is Powell in whatever situation — and just enjoy what thrills a film has to offer, although no mention of climate change is bordering on abursd given how terrifying the tornadoes are.

"Twisters" had a lot going on for it to match its cult classic predecessor, but Chung and company did just enough to blow everyone away.

RELATED: Vic Sotto returning to MMFF after 5 years; Vice Ganda film also selected

