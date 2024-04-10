Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga stir trouble in 'Joker 2' trailer

MANILA, Philippines — Warner Bros. finally dropped a teaser trailer for its highly-anticipated movie "Joker: Folie À Deux," the sequel to the 2019 film with Joaquin Phoenix returning as the iconic Batman villain.

The trailer begins inside Arkham Asylum as Arthur Fleck (Phoenix) and other patients are about to be given time under the sun. One guard even quips, "Hey Fleck, got a joke for us today?"

As Arthur is led out — with piano keys playing out "What the World Needs Now Is Love" — he catches a glimpse of fellow asylum inmate Harleen Quinzel played by fellow Oscar winner Lady Gaga.

Arthur's imagination appears to not have changed after umbrellas change color while he walks in the rain, meanwhile Harleen seems to have taken a liking to Arthur.

"Let's get out of here," Harleenn whispers to Arthur, in between clips of Arthur in his Joker outfit draped in a spotlight and of him approaching a dressed-up Harleen for a dance.

Lyrics of "What the World Needs Now Is Love" finally play just as the trailer cuts to Arthur and Harleen dancing in the middle of the street, a fire blazing in the background.

Quick clips show Arthur being chased by Joker fanatics, Joker and Harleen (as Harley Quinn) hosting their own show, Arthur laughing as he's dragged on the asylum floor, Harley walking up crowded steps, and Harleen putting makeup on Arthur.

"Tell us, what changed Arthur?" Steve Coogan's character asks, to which Arthur responds over more imaginative clips, "Well I'll tell you what's changed, I'm not alone anymore. That's what we should be talking about!"

After more chaotic clips of Arthur and Harleen embracing their Joker and Harley personas, the trailer ends with piano keys returning as Harleen draws lipstick on a glass wall between her and Arthur.

"I want to see the real you," Harleen says, and Arthur adjusts his face so the lipstick aligns with his mouth, rounding it off with a smile.

Director Todd Phillips returns to helm what is being billed as a musical-thriller, co-writing the screenplay again with Scott Silver. Oscar-winning composer Hildur Guðnadóttir is also back for the film's score.

Returning cast members include Zazie Beetz, Leigh Gill, and Sharon Washington while newcomers also include Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, Ken Leung, and Harry Lawtey.

"Joker: Folie À Deux" — a French term for "madness for two" and a medical term for shared psychosis — premieres in Philippine cinemas on October 2.

