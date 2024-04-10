Renee Zellweger, Hugh Grant returning for 'Bridget Jones 4'

Renee Zellweger and Hugh Grant in "Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason"

MANILA, Philippines — Renee Zellweger and Hugh Grant are set to appear in a fourth "Bridget Jones" movie, over two decades since the original adaptation of Helen Fielding's characterization.

Zellweger and Grant will reprise their franchise characters Bridget Jones and Daniel Cleaver, respectively while Emma Thompson is returning from 2016's "Bridget Jones's Baby" as Jones's OB/GYN Dr. Rawling.

Newcomers to the cast include Academy Award nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor and "The White Lotus" actor Leo Woodall.

Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner are again producing the new entry alongside Jo Wallett while Fielding is the sole screenwriter as of now.

Experienced television director Michael Morris will helm the project in what will be his second feature film. It will be the first time the franchise will have a male director.

The new film is based on Fielding's third book "Mad About The Boy" from where the title gets its name, following the titular character in her early 50s as she navigates modern life while juggling the responsibilities of motherhood.

Fielding created Jones in a column for newspaper The Independent, then later in novels, where the character ventures in various romantic escapades.

The first movie adaptation "Bridget Jones's Diary" from 2001 earned Zellweger her first Oscar nomination and was followed by "Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason" in 2004 and then the previously mentioned "Bridget Jones's Baby."

On a collective budget of $100 million (P5.62 billion), the "Bridget Jones" movies have earned over P750 million (P42.2 billion) at the global box office.

After winning her second Oscar for "Judy" in 2019, Zellweger's last appearance was the miniseries "The Thing About Pam."

Grant has lined up this year the comedy movie "Unfrosted" and the HBO political satire show "The Regime" while Thompson has thriller "The Fisherwoman" set for a future release.

"Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy" is eyeing a release on the week of Valentine's Day next year.

