Maureen Wroblewitz open to future projects after 'Take Me To Banaue"

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 13, 2024 | 12:40pm
MANILA, Philippines — "Asia's Next Top Model" winner and Miss Universe Philippines 2021 1st runner-up Maureen Wroblewitz made her silver screen debut in "Take Me To Banaue."

This after her supposed film debut "Runaway" from 2021 opposite Kit Thompson was shelved; coincidentally the movie was supposed to come out just before the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 pageant.

At the film's red carpet premiere last week at Shangri-La Plaza, Maureen said she was open to more showbiz projects in the future. 

"If there will be offers, why not? I would love to consider acting too, because I can get to share whatever talent I have," Maureen said. 

The romantic-comedy from Carpe Diem Pictures had several special screenings in the United Staes last year after it was screened in Texas and Florida as director and co-writer Danny Aguilar is Filipino-American.

"Take Me To Banaue" follows Hank, a gawky American engineer in his pursuit to meet the perfect girlfriend who he hopes will become his wife.  

After discovering the truth about the stunning woman (Grace) he fell for, Hank must spend the days and hours grappling with a deal from a businesswoman and listening to his friend's advice — all as he tries to make it to Banaue for the woman he loves. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @takemetobanauethemovie

The Manila premiere of "Take Me To Banaue" saw Maureen and Danny being joined by Kapuso actress Thea Tolentino and American actor Brandon Melo who flew in from the United States.

"It's a dream come true for me," said Danny. "I've made a few films back in the US, but all of the locations were in America. It's my first time to shoot a movie in the Philippines, that's why I am happy that finally, we had its Manila premiere."

During the press interview, Brandon expressed his excitement for his first major role in a film, "I'm very happy and thankful for the positive feedback of the audiences, not only in USA but also by the Filipinos here in Manila."

Meanwhile Thea stole several scenes in the movie with her "flirty" and witty character, "I can't believe that people liked my performance in this film, a very different role that is usually given to me on teleseryes."

Also in the cast are Chicago-based actor and model Dylan Rogers, Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa (who was also in "Runaway"), and Filipino host-comedian Norman "Boobay" Balbuena.

"I hope 'Take Me To Banaue' will inspire and transform people in a more cathartic way. And, I want everyone to see my homeland as more than a place with gorgeous beaches and delicious cuisine. I want them to go deeper and love it as I love it," Danny ended. 

