'Surprise!': JK Labajo admits 'Ere' inspired by ex Maureen Wroblewitz

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 12, 2023 | 7:05pm
Former celebrity couple JK Labajo and Maureen Wroblewitz
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer JK Labajo admitted that his hit song "Ere" was inspired by his breakup with ex-girlfriend Maureen Wroblewitz.

In a report by ABS-CBN, JK said that the song was obviously inspired by his heartbreak caused by the beauty queen. 

"Kung hindi obvious, ewan ko na lang!" JK said. 

"Well, I'm not really hiding anything, it's a super given thing that the whole thing was for a breakup. 'Ere' is one of the songs that I made for my relationship that ended, so that’s it," he added. 

When asked what part of the song, JK answered: "What part of the song? The whole song! Surprise!"  

Last October, JK's "Ere" made history as the hit became the first Filipino song to enter Spotify's global chart. 

The song debuted at the No. 177 spot with 1.22 million streams then occupied the No. 58 spot on Spotify Top Songs Global.

"Ere" also broke the all-time record for the biggest single-day stream on Spotify Philippines with 1.39 million streams, surpassing American popstar Taylor Swift’s "Mine."

RELATED: 'Ang nagiisa kong buwan': JK Labajo pens sweet breakup message for Maureen Wroblewitz

JK LABAJO

MAUREEN WROBLEWITZ
