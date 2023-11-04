WATCH: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt in 'The Fall Guy' trailer

MANILA, Philippines — Universal Pictures has released the first official trailer for David Leitch's "The Fall Guy," starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

"The Fall Guy" serves as a bigscreen dedication to film stunt crews; Leitch himself served as a stuntman for "Daredevil," "Bourne Ultimatum," the "Matrix" movies and "Fight Club" as a stand-in for Brad Pitt.

Leitch would go on to direct "Atomic Blonde," "Deadpool 2," "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" and "Bullet Train," the movie where he reunited with Pitt. He is also uncredited as co-director on "John Wick" with Chad Stahelski, another stuntman-turned-director.

The filmmaker's new movie, based on the 1980s television show of the same name, features Gosling as veteran stuntman Colt Seavers who has been employed to work on his ex-girlfriend Jody Moreno's (Blunt) feature directorial debut.

Seavers and Moreno do not appear to be on good terms when the trailer begins, as the latter disapproves of Seavers' involvement despite a very impressive car flip.

WATCH: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt as ex-lovers turned co-workers in 'The Fall Guy'

"You are literally the last person on Earth I want to see. I could slap the s**t out of you, I really could," Moreno says as Bon Jovi's "You Give Love A Bad Name" kicks in, to which Seavers cheekily responds, "I'm open to that, in a safer environment."

Things take a sudden turn when the star of Moreno's film, Tom Ryder, played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson — whom Leitch also directed in "Bullet Train" — goes missing and Seavers is tasked with locating him, or else Moreno's movie will fall apart.

Gosling manages to show off more of his action skills, which he displayed in Netflix's "The Gray Man," though Leitch is balancing it out with Gosling's comedic side as evident in "Barbie" earlier this year.

Winston Duke, Hannah Waddingham, Stephanie Hsu, Teresa Palmer and the star of the original television series, Lee Majors, also star in the film.

When footage from the movie was first screened at CinemaCon earlier this year, Gosling said, "In most films, the actors get all the credit, but the stunt performers do all the work, and that ends today."

"The Fall Guy" is currently set for a February 28, 2024 release in Philippine cinemas. — Video from Universal Pictures Philippines YouTube channel

