'Seasons' starring Lovi Poe, Carlo Aquino premiering on Netflix July 7

MANILA, Philippines — Lovi Poe and Carlo Aquino both star in the upcoming Netflix film "Seasons," which premieres on the streaming platform this July 7.

A trailer released two weeks ago sees Lovi and Poe as best friends Charlie and Kurt who claim to be in a platonic friendship, with Charlie even finding Kurt the "perfect girl" to date after both have trouble finding love.

But as the synposis teases, the two "make a deal to take risks and look for love again — but they might just find it in each other."

"Ayan napapala ng plato-platonic mo na 'yan. Baka naman naiinis ka lang kasi inaagaw niya 'yung best friend mo," a voice seemingly tells Charlie.

The trailer even ends with Kurt giving a slightly revised promise that Charlie gave at the beginning of the trailer to never leave the other one behind.

"Seasons" is directed by "The Missing" filmmaker Easy Ferrer and written by Dwein Baltazar of "Gusto Kita with All My Hypothalamus" fame. — Video from Netflix Philippines' YouTube channel

