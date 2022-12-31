Pitfalls of power dynamics: 'Nanahimik Ang Gabi' review

Nanahimik Ang Gabi stars Ian Veneracion and Heaven Peralejo as the sugar daddy and sugar baby, respectively. One weekend, they go to a secluded place to enjoy a romantic getaway. But their passionate night suddenly turns crazy and deadly with the sudden arrival of a mysterious intruder and hidden secrets being exposed.

MANILA, Philippines — Power dynamics take center stage in Shugo Praico's film "Nanahimik Ang Gabi" starring Heaven Peralejo and MMFF 2022 Best Actor winner Ian Veneracion.

Peralejo plays Me-Ann, the self-proclaimed "sugar baby" of a police officer played by Veneracion, whose questionable background becomes the forefront of a secretive night set in a secluded "retreat house" away from the public.

The film starts out with the dubious relationship between a woman and her "sugar daddy" but as things unfurl over the evening, a bigger demonstration of power begins to take place, and Peralejo's Me-Ann gets caught up in the middle.

For a movie with a very interesting premise and an even more interesting centric revelation, it's somewhat perplexing how lacking "Nanahimik Ang Gabi" appears to be when concerning depth or substance.

Granted the camera utilizes Peralejo as an asset — almost a bit too much — and Veneracion hold his cards to the chest right until the climactic finale, on paper it feels there is not much to take away from the film when it could have offered so much more.

Mon Confiado is excellent in his supporting role, even though it appears like his time was limited and his disruption nearly comes off ala "Parasite"; but even with a screenplay that drags his (and of his co-stars) talents down, the MMFF 2022 Best Supporting Actor milks every opportunity he has onscreen.

Not even the environment provided by the technical aspects like the sound design and editing feels sizeable enough to give the MMFF 2022 Third Best Picture its due, although the award-winning score and production design by Greg Rodriguez III and Marielle Hizon respectively does significant contributions.

At its core, "Nanahimik Ang Gabi" doesn't dive enough into the dynamics it pledges to; in an uneven relationship the dominant party will always try to show off their strength and audiences will want to root for the submissive as if they were an underdog — the support here is basic at best.

The commitment is there from Peralejo, Veneracion, Confiado, and also Alan Paule in a special role. But everything unravels drastically in a secondary flashback scene, and the arrangements — be it formal or immoral — found within become as cursory as a dip in the pool.

