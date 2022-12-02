'Transformers' goes primal in the '90s for 'Rise of the Beasts' trailer

MANILA, Philippines — Paramount has released the trailer for the latest installment of the "Transformers" franchise, which takes inspiration from the "Beast Wars" storyline by Hasbro.

After images of the jungle and city, the "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" trailer shows Optimus Primal (voiced by Ron Perlman) in gorilla form emerging from the trees to the surprise of Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback's characters, both new introductions to the franchise.

Optimus Prime, again voiced by the legendary Peter Cullen, rolls in to warn the Maximals leader to stand down. Primal, however, replies that he is not the one they should fear because there is something more sinister, "a darkness coming."

The trailer then kicks into high gear as Ramos' Noah takes a ride in a Porsche 964, which happens to be the Autobot Mirage voiced by Pete Davidson, that is able to recreate "mirage" copies of itself.

A quick glimpse of fan favorite Bumblebee transforming is also seen. "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" is set in 1994 and will pick up after of the events of 2018's "Bumblebee," which was set in the 1980s.

More images of Transformers joining the fray are also seen like Airazor (voiced by Michelle Yeoh), Arcee (voiced by Liza Koshy), Rhinox (voiced by David Sobolov, who also voices the Terrorcon Battletrap), and the Maximal Cheetor.

WATCH: "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" trailer

Sobolov did the voice work in the animated "Beast Wars" run of the late 1990s. He voiced Shockwave in the "Transformers: Prime" series and Blitzwing in "Bumblebee."

"Of all the threats for both your past and future, you have never faced anything like this," says Primal. Prime responds, "Let them come," and a huge battle sequence is teased.

The trailer ends with Fishback's Elena doubting the existence of the Autobots (until Arcee assures her otherwise) and Noah smoothly exiting a transforming Mirage.

Also in the cast are Peter Dinklage as Terrorcons leader Scourge, John DiMaggio as Stratosphere, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as Nightbird, Cristo Fernández as Wheeljack, Tobe Ngigwe as Reek, and Luna Lauren Vélez in an undisclosed role.

Directed by "Creed II" filmmaker Steven Caple Jr., "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" is the seventh entry in the "Transformers" franchise — the first five directed by Michael Bay — that grossed nearly $5 billion (P279 billion) since 2007.

"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," the first of a planned three films, will premiere in theaters on June 9, 2023. — Video from Paramount Pictures YouTube channel

