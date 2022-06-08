'Joker' director Todd Phillips teases sequel with Joaquin Phoenix

MANILA, Philippines — "Joker" director Todd Phillips officially confirmed that a sequel for his award-winning film starring Joaquin Phoenix is in the works.

Phillips made the announcement by posting on his social media a cover of the sequel's script with the working title "Joker: Folie à Deux.”

In the same post, the director shared a black-and-white photo of Phoenix smoking a cigarette while reading the script on a balcony.

"Folie à deux" translates into "madness for two" or "shared madness" in English, and in medical circles is another term for shared psychosis or shared delusional disorder where two or more individuals suffer.

The term may be a reference to the Joker's chaotic madness admired by the city of Gotham but also could be hinting the introduction of Harley Quinn into this separate DC universe.

In the DC Extended Universe, the Joker's love interest Harley Quinn is portrayed by Margot Robbie, who was last seen in "The Suicide Squad."

Phillips will be writing the screenplay with Scott Silver, who collaborated with him on the original film that saw Phoenix's Arthur Fleck become the famous Batman villain.

In the 2019 movie, Fleck is a struggling clown and comedian who becomes a surprise hero after killing three employees from Wayne Enterprises, showcasing the societal imbalance in Gotham City.

Though the film departed from the typical comic-book film formula, opting for a darker tone, it grossed over a billion dollars (P52.9 billion) and led all nominees at the 92nd Academy Awards with 12 nods, with Phoenix and composer Hildur Guonadottir winning.

