^

Movies

'Joker' director Todd Phillips teases sequel with Joaquin Phoenix

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 8, 2022 | 6:24pm
'Joker' director Todd Phillips teases sequel with Joaquin Phoenix
Joaquin Phoenix in pivotal scenes from 'Joker'
Warner Bros. Pictures/Released

MANILA, Philippines — "Joker" director Todd Phillips officially confirmed that a sequel for his award-winning film starring Joaquin Phoenix is in the works.

Phillips made the announcement by posting on his social media a cover of the sequel's script with the working title "Joker: Folie à Deux.”

In the same post, the director shared a black-and-white photo of Phoenix smoking a cigarette while reading the script on a balcony.

"Folie à deux" translates into "madness for two" or "shared madness" in English, and in medical circles is another term for shared psychosis or shared delusional disorder where two or more individuals suffer.

The term may be a reference to the Joker's chaotic madness admired by the city of Gotham but also could be hinting the introduction of Harley Quinn into this separate DC universe.

In the DC Extended Universe, the Joker's love interest Harley Quinn is portrayed by Margot Robbie, who was last seen in "The Suicide Squad."

Phillips will be writing the screenplay with Scott Silver, who collaborated with him on the original film that saw Phoenix's Arthur Fleck become the famous Batman villain.

In the 2019 movie, Fleck is a struggling clown and comedian who becomes a surprise hero after killing three employees from Wayne Enterprises, showcasing the societal imbalance in Gotham City.

Though the film departed from the typical comic-book film formula, opting for a darker tone, it grossed over a billion dollars (P52.9 billion) and led all nominees at the 92nd Academy Awards with 12 nods, with Phoenix and composer Hildur Guonadottir winning.

RELATED: The Joker is wild

JOAQUIN PHOENIX

JOKER

TODD PHILLIPS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
New dinosaurs, old friends: 'Jurassic World Dominion' review
9 hours ago

New dinosaurs, old friends: 'Jurassic World Dominion' review

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 9 hours ago
"Jurassic World Dominion" serves as the finale of this rebooted series and the entire "Jurassic" franchise as a whole, and...
Movies
fbtw
'Deadpool is gonna be Deadpool': 'Deadpool 3' writers give updates on planned sequel
4 days ago

'Deadpool is gonna be Deadpool': 'Deadpool 3' writers give updates on planned sequel

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
The writers of the upcoming "Deadpool 3" movie are assuring fans that the raunchy anti-hero portrayed by Ryan Reynolds will...
Movies
fbtw
'West Side Story' breakout star Rachel Zegler joins 'Hunger Games' prequel movie
7 days ago

'West Side Story' breakout star Rachel Zegler joins 'Hunger Games' prequel movie

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Rachel Zegler, the breakout star of Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" remake, has joined the cast of "The Hunger Games"...
Movies
fbtw
Filipina Dolly de Leon gets Oscar buzz for superb acting in Cannes 2022 winning film
8 days ago

Filipina Dolly de Leon gets Oscar buzz for superb acting in Cannes 2022 winning film

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Worldwide acclaim is expected to follow the admiration that Filipino actress Dolly De Leon gained at the 2022 Cannes...
Movies
fbtw
South Korea has big Cannes night with actor, director awards
10 days ago

South Korea has big Cannes night with actor, director awards

By Deborah Cole | 10 days ago
Star film-maker Park Chan-wook clinched the best director award for his erotic crime movie "Decision To Leave" while Song...
Movies
fbtw
South Korea's Song Kang-ho wins best actor prize in Cannes
10 days ago

South Korea's Song Kang-ho wins best actor prize in Cannes

10 days ago
Song, who also starred in the Oscar- and Cannes-winning "Parasite", plays a good-hearted "broker" trying to sell the infant...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with