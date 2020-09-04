KOREAN WAVE
WATCH: Robert Pattinson in 'Tenet' final trailer, behind-the-scenes
New images of Robert Pattinson and John David Washington in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film “Tenet.”
Warner Bros. Pictures/Released
(Philstar.com) - September 4, 2020 - 2:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Warner Bros. Pictures has debuted the final trailer and behind-the-scenes look for Christopher Nolan’s original sci-fi action spectacle “Tenet.”

Check out the videos below and watch “Tenet” only in Philippine cinemas soon.

 

 

 

John David Washington is the new Protagonist in Christopher Nolan’s original sci-fi action spectacle “Tenet.”

Armed with only one word — Tenet — and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time.

Not time travel. Inversion.

The international cast of “Tenet” also includes Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Martin Donovan, Fiona Dourif, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Himesh Patel, Clémence Poésy, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, with Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.

Nolan wrote and directed the film, utilizing a mixture of IMAX and 70mm film to bring the story to the screen.  

“Tenet” is produced by Emma Thomas and Nolan. Thomas Hayslip served as executive producer.

Nolan’s behind-the-scenes creative team included director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema, production designer Nathan Crowley, editor Jennifer Lame, costume designer Jeffrey Kurland, visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson, and special effects supervisor Scott Fisher.  The score is composed by Ludwig Göransson.

“Tenet” was filmed on location across seven countries.

Warner Bros. Pictures presents a Syncopy Production, a Film by Christopher Nolan, “Tenet.”  Warner Bros. Pictures is distributing “Tenet” in theatres and IMAX worldwide. —  Videos from Warner Bros. Pictures via YouTube

