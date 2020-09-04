KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
'The Batman' indefinitely postponed after Robert Pattinson 'tested positive for COVID-19'
Robert Pattinson re-imagined as Batman by fans
Twitter/Robert Pattinson Worldwide
'The Batman' indefinitely postponed after Robert Pattinson 'tested positive for COVID-19'
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - September 4, 2020 - 1:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — British actor Robert Pattinson has been confirmed to be the member of the upcoming "The Batman" movie who tested positive for COVID-19, putting the ongoing production on pause indefinitely.

“A member of The Batman production has tested positive for COVID-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused,” a spokesperson for Waner Bros. said in a statement.

While the Hollywood studio did not name Pattinson as the said member, Western media, including Vanity Fair, Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, have independently verified the 34-year-old actor was the implicated cast member.

Production for the Batman reboot was previously suspended in March due to the coronavirus and local lockdown in the United Kingdom.

Filming resumed just days prior to the unfortunate announcement.

Originally set for a June 2021 release, "The Batman" was pushed back to October the same year.

RELATED: WATCH: Robert Pattinson as 'The Batman' in new trailer

BATMAN ROBERT PATTINSON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Back together? KC Concepcion bares real score with Piolo Pascual
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
KC's interview came after rumors spread last week that she and Piolo are back together and even did a movie together while...
Entertainment
fbfb
‘Darna’ to the rescue
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Before Jane de Leon (whose “takeoff” was thwarted by the invisible enemy), memorable actresses have had the pleasure...
Entertainment
fbfb
Alessandra de Rossi clarifies statement about having only P18k in the bank
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Alessandra de Rossi clarified her statement about her financial situation.
Entertainment
fbfb
Pokwang complains about P131k Meralco bill but thanks ABS-CBN for changing her life
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Meralco was formerly owned by the Lopez family, which owns ABS-CBN.
Entertainment
fbfb
James Yap will be home alone
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
Unless his flight is again cancelled (for the fourth time, knock on wood), Rain or Shine shooting forward/small forward James...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Exclusive
1 hour ago
#9YearsWithKathNiel: Kathryn Bernardo lists down her most favorite KathNiel projects for binge-watching
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 hour ago
For now, she shared her personal favorites of KathNiel movies and TV series to binge-watch to serve as inspiration and deviation...
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
2 hours ago
‘Simple lang talaga’: Kathryn Bernardo shares holiday plans with Daniel Padilla
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 hours ago
But this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, KathNiel’s holiday “honeymoon” hangs in the balance.
Entertainment
fbfb
15 hours ago
‘I am Totoy Tigas at home’
By Ricky Lo | 15 hours ago
Body Talk with Kapuso macho TV host Joel Reyes Zobel who bares his offcam persona
Entertainment
fbfb
15 hours ago
Cool Hub: A playground for creative self-expression
By Jerry Donato | 15 hours ago
There is a new Kapuso online tambayan that sees artists talk about their collections and interests.
Entertainment
fbfb
15 hours ago
Leila Alcasid on family, K-pop & finding her voice
By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
Leila Alcasid has the musical pedigree but she appreciates that her father, singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid, “lets me...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with