'The Batman' indefinitely postponed after Robert Pattinson 'tested positive for COVID-19'

MANILA, Philippines — British actor Robert Pattinson has been confirmed to be the member of the upcoming "The Batman" movie who tested positive for COVID-19, putting the ongoing production on pause indefinitely.

“A member of The Batman production has tested positive for COVID-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused,” a spokesperson for Waner Bros. said in a statement.

While the Hollywood studio did not name Pattinson as the said member, Western media, including Vanity Fair, Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, have independently verified the 34-year-old actor was the implicated cast member.

Production for the Batman reboot was previously suspended in March due to the coronavirus and local lockdown in the United Kingdom.

Filming resumed just days prior to the unfortunate announcement.

Originally set for a June 2021 release, "The Batman" was pushed back to October the same year.

