Cloudy skies, rains expected for parts of Luzon due to â€˜amihanâ€™

Cloudy skies, rains expected for parts of Luzon due to ‘amihan’

Public weather forecast graphic from PAGASA as of Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Some portions of Luzon may expect cloudy skies with rains due to the northeast monsoon, locally known as “amihan,” state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weather forecast on Monday, January 20, PAGASA said that amihan may bring these weather conditions to Northern and Central Luzon.

Cagayan Valley, Aurora and Quezon may anticipate cloudy skies with rains due to the amihan.

PAGASA warned residents of these areas of possible flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon may also expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the same weather system.

Meanwhile, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Dinagat Islands and Davao Oriental may also anticipate cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

The state weather bureau warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

The easterlies may also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms to the rest of the county, according to PAGASA.