3 weather systems to trigger rain in Luzon, Visayas areas

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau is monitoring three weather systems that will bring rain and thunderstorms to various parts of the Philippines on Friday, January 3.

In its Thursday afternoon forecast, PAGASA said that the easterlies, which are winds coming in from the east, are forecast to bring cloudy skies and rain in Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, and Quezon. PAGASA warned these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to heavy rain.

Likewise, Apayao, Cagayan, Isabela, and Aurora can expect overcast skies and scattered rains due to the shear line. In the Philippines, a shear line occurs when cold winds meet warm ones, triggering rain.

PAGASA also said that the shear line will also affect Ilocos Region and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region and Cagayan Valley, albeit with partly cloudy skies and isolated rain showers.

The state weather bureau has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Cagayan and Isabela, warning of moderate to heavy rains from January 2 to 3.

Batanes can also expect cloudy skies with rain due to the northeast monsoon.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country can expect partly cloudy skies with chances of isolated rains.

PAGASA said that they are not monitoring any low pressure areas within or outside the Philippine area of responsibility.

No gale warning has been issued, but PAGASA still cautioned seacrafts in northern Luzon to be careful when traversing waters.