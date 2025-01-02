^

Weather

3 weather systems to trigger rain in Luzon, Visayas areas

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
January 2, 2025 | 6:25pm
3 weather systems to trigger rain in Luzon, Visayas areas
Parents and students of Fortune Elementary School in Marikina City brave heavy rains on the second day of in-person classes on Aug. 23, 2022.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The state weather bureau is monitoring three weather systems that will bring rain and thunderstorms to various parts of the Philippines on Friday, January 3.

In its Thursday afternoon forecast, PAGASA said that the easterlies, which are winds coming in from the east, are forecast to bring cloudy skies and rain in Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, and Quezon. PAGASA warned these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to heavy rain. 

Likewise, Apayao, Cagayan, Isabela, and Aurora can expect overcast skies and scattered rains due to the shear line. In the Philippines, a shear line occurs when cold winds meet warm ones, triggering rain.  

PAGASA also said that the shear line will also affect Ilocos Region and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region and Cagayan Valley, albeit with partly cloudy skies and isolated rain showers. 

The state weather bureau has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Cagayan and Isabela, warning of moderate to heavy rains from January 2 to 3. 

Batanes can also expect cloudy skies with rain due to the northeast monsoon. 

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country can expect partly cloudy skies with chances of isolated rains. 

PAGASA said that they are not monitoring any low pressure areas within or outside the Philippine area of responsibility. 

No gale warning has been issued, but PAGASA still cautioned seacrafts in northern Luzon to be careful when traversing waters. 

PAGASA

WEATHER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rainy weather to persist due to 3 weather systems

Rainy weather to persist due to 3 weather systems

4 days ago
Three weather systems are expected to bring rains across the country, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Sunday, December...
Weather
fbtw
Cloudy skies with rain to greet Metro Manila, other areas for Christmas Eve

Cloudy skies with rain to greet Metro Manila, other areas for Christmas Eve

By Jean Mangaluz | 10 days ago
Metro Manila and other parts of the country can expect a rainy and overcast Christmas Eve due to the effects of the northeast...
Weather
fbtw
Trough of tropical depression, shear line to bring rains across country &mdash; PAGASA

Trough of tropical depression, shear line to bring rains across country — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 11 days ago
The shear line and the trough of a tropical depression are expected to bring widespread rains across the Philippines on Sunday,...
Weather
fbtw
LIVE updates: Tropical Cyclone 'Romina'

LIVE updates: Tropical Cyclone 'Romina'

By PhilstarLIVE | 10 days ago
Follow this page for updates on "Romina", the eighteenth tropical cyclone this year. Can't view the live updates?
Weather
fbtw
Heavy rains to dampen several Luzon areas on Christmas Eve
play

Heavy rains to dampen several Luzon areas on Christmas Eve

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 days ago
The state weather bureau issued a heavy rainfall warning on Christmas eve in several parts of the country due to the effects...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Rains to persist until end of Christmas Day

Rains to persist until end of Christmas Day

8 days ago
Filipinos face a damp end to Christmas celebrations as state weather bureau PAGASA forecasts moderate to heavy rainfall will...
Weather
fbtw
&lsquo;Romina&rsquo; continues to move toward southern Kalayaan Islands

‘Romina’ continues to move toward southern Kalayaan Islands

By Ian Laqui | 11 days ago
As of 5 p.m., the center of Romina are over the coastal waters of Rurok Island, Kalayaan, Palawan outside the Philippine area...
Weather
fbtw
Signal No. 1 raised over Kalayaan Islands amid tropical depression &lsquo;Romina'

Signal No. 1 raised over Kalayaan Islands amid tropical depression ‘Romina'

By Ian Laqui | 11 days ago
The state weather bureau, PAGASA, raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 over the Kalayaan Islands on Sunday, December...
Weather
fbtw
LPA, shear line to bring rains nationwide

LPA, shear line to bring rains nationwide

By Ian Laqui | 14 days ago
In its weather forecast, PAGASA said that as of 3 a.m., the low-pressure area (formerly Querubin) is estimated to be at 245...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with