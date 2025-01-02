^

Weather

PAGASA: 3 weather systems to bring rain across country

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
January 2, 2025 | 9:50am
PAGASA: 3 weather systems to bring rain across country
People walk along a street during rain in Manila on Sept. 10, 2022.
AFP / stringer

MANILA, Philippines — Three weather systems are expected to bring rain showers across the Philippines on January 2, 2025, according to the state weather bureau, PAGASA.

In its weather forecast for Thursday, January 2, PAGASA said the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) could bring rain to the Visayas, Mindanao, and Palawan, while the Shear Line may affect the eastern parts of Northern and Central Luzon.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon, or "amihan," is expected to bring rain to the rest of Northern Luzon.

Visayas, Mindanao, Romblon, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon and Masbate could experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ.

The state weather bureau warned the residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

The rest of the Bicol Region, Quezon, Marinduque, Aurora, Isabela, Quirino and Cagayan could experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the shear line. 

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon may also expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the same weather system.

PAGASA also warned residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Cagayan Valley and Ilocos Norte could experience cloudy skies with rains due to amihan. 

Amihan could also bring party cloudy skies with rains to the rest of the Ilocos Region.

