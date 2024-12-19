^

Weather

LPA, shear line to bring rains nationwide

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
December 19, 2024 | 9:10am
LPA, shear line to bring rains nationwide
Motorcycle riders and pedestrians find shelter from the rain under the Kamuning Flyover in Quezon City following a brief sudden downpour on May 9, 2024.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The low-pressure area outside the Philippine area of responsibility and the shear line might bring scattered rains across the Philippines, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Thursday, December 19.

In its weather forecast, PAGASA said that as of 3 a.m., the LPA (formerly Querubin) is estimated to be at 245 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte.

The shear line is expected to bring scattered rains to the eastern portion of Southern Luzon, while the northeast monsoon, locally known as “amihan,” will affect the rest of Luzon.

Eastern Visayas and Caraga may anticipate cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the LPA.

The rest of Visayas and Mindanao may also expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the trough of the LPA.

The state weather bureau warned the residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy with at times intense rains.

Meanwhile, the shear line may bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms to Bicol Region and Quezon.

PAGASA also warned residents of these areas for possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, amihan may bring cloudy skies with light rains to Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon may also anticipate partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the same weather system.

AMIHAN

LOW PRESSURE AREA

PAGASA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PAGASA: LPA east of Mindanao may develop into tropical depression

PAGASA: LPA east of Mindanao may develop into tropical depression

By Ian Laqui | 2 days ago
As of 3 p.m., the low-pressure area is estimated at 225 kilometers east southeast of Tagum City,  Davao del Norte and...
Weather
fbtw
PAGASA: Shear line, amihan, to bring scattered rains to some parts of Luzon

PAGASA: Shear line, amihan, to bring scattered rains to some parts of Luzon

By Ian Laqui | 6 days ago
In its 8 a.m. forecast on Wednesday, December 12, PAGASA said the shear line may impact the eastern sections of Central and...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
3 weather systems to bring rains across Philippines

3 weather systems to bring rains across Philippines

10 days ago
The Intertropical Convergence Zone, shear line, and northeast monsoon or “amihan” will continue to bring rains...
Weather
fbtw
Moderate to intense rain persists in Luzon due to shear line, 'amihan'

Moderate to intense rain persists in Luzon due to shear line, 'amihan'

By Dominique Nicole Flores | December 2, 2024 - 10:15am
A shear line continues to dump moderate to intense rains to some parts of Luzon on Monday, December 2, according to state...
Weather
fbtw
Parts of Luzon to experience rains due to shear line and 'amihan'

Parts of Luzon to experience rains due to shear line and 'amihan'

By Ian Laqui | December 1, 2024 - 9:40am
In its weather forecast, Pagasa said that the shear line may bring some rains in some portions of Southern Luzon while the...
Weather
fbtw
Possible rains in Luzon, Mindanao due to ITCZ, shear line

Possible rains in Luzon, Mindanao due to ITCZ, shear line

By Ian Laqui | November 28, 2024 - 9:53am
Some parts of Luzon and Mindanao may experience rain on Thursday, November 28, due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone and...
Weather
fbtw
Japan agency seeks early warning system talks with Philippines

Japan agency seeks early warning system talks with Philippines

By Dominique Nicole Flores | November 21, 2024 - 12:30pm
After back-to-back typhoons battered the Philippines, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has expressed interest...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with