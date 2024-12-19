LPA, shear line to bring rains nationwide

Motorcycle riders and pedestrians find shelter from the rain under the Kamuning Flyover in Quezon City following a brief sudden downpour on May 9, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The low-pressure area outside the Philippine area of responsibility and the shear line might bring scattered rains across the Philippines, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Thursday, December 19.

In its weather forecast, PAGASA said that as of 3 a.m., the LPA (formerly Querubin) is estimated to be at 245 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte.

The shear line is expected to bring scattered rains to the eastern portion of Southern Luzon, while the northeast monsoon, locally known as “amihan,” will affect the rest of Luzon.

Eastern Visayas and Caraga may anticipate cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the LPA.

The rest of Visayas and Mindanao may also expect cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the trough of the LPA.

The state weather bureau warned the residents of these areas of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy with at times intense rains.

Meanwhile, the shear line may bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms to Bicol Region and Quezon.

PAGASA also warned residents of these areas for possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, amihan may bring cloudy skies with light rains to Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon may also anticipate partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the same weather system.