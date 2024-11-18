^

‘Pepito’ exits PAR midday; sea conditions still rough

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
November 18, 2024 | 7:02pm
Satellite image of Severe Tropical Storm Pepito at 4:40 p.m. on Nov. 18, 2024.
PAGASA via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Severe Tropical Storm “Pepito” (international name: Man-Yi) left the Philippine area of responsibility at 12 p.m. on Monday, November 18, PAGASA reported. 

As of 4 p.m., the state weather bureau tracked Pepito’s eye 410 kilometers west of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, with maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 135 kph. It is moving west north-westward at 20 kph. 

Previously packing the strength of a super typhoon, Pepito pummeled through parts of Luzon and Visayas with fierce winds and heavy rains, triggering storm surges as tall as buildings.

In its 5 p.m. tropical cyclone bulletin, PAGASA reported that the threat of storm surge flooding has subsided as Pepito continues to move away from the Philippines.

Coastal water hazards

24-hour outlook. However, very rough sea conditions are still expected over the coastal waters of Batanes, Ilocos Norte and Babuyan Islands, which may reach 4.5 to 5.0 meters high.

Sea travel remains unsafe for all types of vessels. Mariners are advised to seek shelter at ports until winds and waves ease. 

Rough seas in other seaboards of the Babuyan Islands, mainland Cagayan and other parts of Ilocos Region are anticipated to reach heights of 3.0 to 3.5 meters.

PAGASA cautioned mariners and small seacrafts to avoid venturing out to sea under these conditions. 

Meanwhile, the coastal waters of the following seaboards are forecast to experience moderate seas:

  • Up to 2.5 meters: remaining seaboard of Cagayan Valley; the seaboard of northern Aurora, northern Zambales and Kalayaan Islands
  • Up to 2.0 m: The remaining seaboards of Aurora and Zambales; the northern and eastern seaboards of Pollilo Islands; the seaboards of Camarines Norte and Zamboanga del Sur; the northern seaboard of Camarines Sur, the northern, eastern, and southern seaboards of Catanduanes; the eastern seaboards of Albay, Sorsogon, Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Sur, Davao Oriental, and Davao Occidental; the southern seaboards of Negros Oriental and Occidental Mindoro; the eastern and western seaboards of Calamian Islands; the northern seaboard of Cuyo Islands; the western seaboards of Bataan, Lubang Islands, Caluya Islands, and mainland Palawan.

Mariners are advised to take precautions when venturing out to sea under moderate conditions.

Forecast track

Track and intensity forecast of Severe Tropical Sotrm Pepito as of 5 p.m., Nov. 18, 2024.
PAGASA via Facebook

Pepito is anticipated to lose strength over the West Philippine Sea due to an incoming northeasterly wind surge. 

It may turn more westward or west-southwestward and become a remnant low, or what is left of a storm after it loses its organized structure, by Wednesday, November 20. 

