No cyclones tailing 'Pepito', says PAGASA

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration captured an image of Tropical Cyclones Yinxing (Marce), Toraji (Nika), Usagi (Ofel) and Man-Yi (Pepito) as it crosses into the Philippines in November 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines may have a bit of respite after Typhoon "Pepito" (International name: Man-Yi), said the state weather bureau said on Friday, November 15.

Before Pepito, the country was hit by six consecutive cyclones in the last three weeks.

PAGASA said that they are still monitoring Severe Tropical Storm Ofel, as well as Pepito, both still inside the Philippine area of responsibility.

“According to the current model forecasts, there is no expected inclement weather systems that will be formed in the second week of the forecast period,” PAGASA said in Filipino.

Within November 15 to 21, Pepito is still expected to hit Philippine landmass. From November 22 to 24, the week after Pepito, there are low chances of another cyclone brewing in PAGASA’s monitoring domain.

However, PAGASA said that they are still monitoring for any possible changes in the forecast, and they will provide updates if there are any.

Ofel is currently in the Bashi-Balintang Channel and is headed toward Taiwan.

Meanwhile, Pepito is headed toward east Visayas after entering the Philippine area of responsibility. It may also cross the Central-Northern Luzon area.

A historic string of storms

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) called the string of cyclones hitting the Philippines “an unusual sight.”

“Four storms churned simultaneously in the Western Pacific Ocean in November 2024, the first time since records began in 1951 that so many storms co-existed in that area in November, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency,” NASA said in a Facebook post.

NASA was able to pick up the image from one of its satellites, labeling each cyclone with its international name: Yinxing (Marce), Toraji (Nika), Usagi (Ofel) and Man-Yi (Pepito).

The four cyclones were preceded by two, devastating ones: Severe Tropical Storm Kristine and Super Typhoon Leon. Both cyclones left at least 160 people dead.

With several people still missing from Kristine and Leon’s rampage, the country braces itself for Pepito.