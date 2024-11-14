^

Weather

‘Ofel’ weakens as it approaches Babuyan Islands

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
November 14, 2024 | 6:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon "Ofel" (International name: Usagi) has weakened following its land interaction but is set to make landfall in Babuyan Islands on Thursday evening, November 14, according to the state weather bureau. 

Ofel packs maximum sustained winds of 165 kilometers per hour near the center, with gustiness of 275 kph. It is headed west northwestward moving at 20 kph. 

PAGASA has hoisted the following tropical cyclone wind signal warnings: 

Signal No. 4 (Typhoon-force winds)

  • Luzon: Babuyan Islands and the northern and eastern portions of mainland Cagayan (Santa Teresita, Ballesteros, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Buguey, Lal-Lo, Allacapan, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca, Gonzaga, Santa Ana, Abulug, Pamplona, Sanchez-Mira)

Signal No. 3 (Storm-force winds)

  • Luzon: Batanes, the rest of Cagayan, the northern portion of Isabela (San Pablo, Tumauini, Cabagan, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Maconacon, Delfin Albano), the northern portion of Apayao (Flora, Santa Marcela, Luna, Pudtol, Calanasan, Kabugao), and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Adams, Dumalneg)

Signal No. 2 (Gale-force winds)

  • Luzon: The western and eastern portions of Isabela (Quezon, Quirino, Mallig, San Manuel, Aurora, Cabatuan, City of Cauayan, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Gamu, Burgos, Reina Mercedes, Luna, Roxas, San Mariano, Palanan, Ilagan City, Divilacan, Dinapigue), the rest of Apayao, Kalinga, the northeastern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong, Lagayan, San Juan, Lagangilang, Licuan-Baay, Daguioman), the eastern portion of Mountain Province (Paracelis), and the rest of Ilocos Norte

Signal No. 1 (Strong winds)   

  • Luzon: The rest of Isabela, Quirino, the northern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Kasibu, Ambaguio, Solano, Bayombong, Quezon, Bagabag, Diadi, Villaverde, Dupax del Norte, Bambang), the rest of Mountain Province, the rest of Ifugao, the rest of Abra, the northern portion of Benguet (Mankayan, Kabayan, Kibungan, Bakun, Buguias), Ilocos Sur, the northern portion of La Union (Luna, Sudipen, Bangar, Santol, Balaoan), and the northern portion of Aurora (Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dilasag, Dipaculao)

PAGASA warned that there could be a storm surge as high as 3 meters in the low-lying localities of Batanes, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, and northern Aurora.

A gale warning is also in effect in the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboard of Central Luzon. 

Ofel will continuously weaken due to its interaction with land. 

OFEL

PAGASA

WEATHER
