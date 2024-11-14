^

Weather

‘Ofel’ weakens as it hits Cagayan

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
November 14, 2024 | 3:18pm
â€˜Ofelâ€™ weakens as it hits Cagayan
Satellite image of Typhoon Ofel at 2 p.m., Nov. 14, 2024.
PAGASA via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Cyclone "Ofel" (International name: Usagi) weakened into a typhoon as it made landfall in Cagayan, PAGASA said on Thursday, November 14. 

Ofel is now over the coastal waters of Baggao, Cagayan, with maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 240 kph. It is moving west-northwestward at 20 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 5 is no longer raised but several areas are still under Signal No. 4. PAGASA has hoisted the following wind signal warnings: 

Signal No. 4 (Typhoon-force winds)

  • Luzon: Babuyan Islands, the northern and eastern portions of mainland Cagayan (Santa Teresita, Ballesteros, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Buguey, Lal-Lo, Allacapan, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca, Gonzaga, Santa Ana), and the northeastern portion of Isabela (Maconacon, Divilacan)

Signal No. 3 (Storm-force winds)

  • Luzon: Batanes, the rest of Cagayan, the northern, central, and eastern portions of Isabela (San Pablo, Delfin Albano, Ilagan City, Tumauini, Cabagan, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, San Mariano, Palanan), the northern portion of Apayao (Flora, Santa Marcela, Luna, Pudtol, Calanasan, Kabugao), and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Adams, Dumalneg)

Signal No. 2 (Gale-force winds)

  • Luzon: The western and southern portions of Isabela (Quezon, Quirino, Mallig, San Manuel, Aurora, Cabatuan, City of Cauayan, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Gamu, Burgos, Reina Mercedes, Luna, Roxas, Angadanan, Alicia, San Guillermo, Echague, Jones, San Agustin, San Mateo, San Isidro, Dinapigue), the rest of Apayao, Kalinga, the northeastern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong, Lagayan, San Juan, Lagangilang, Licuan-Baay, Daguioman), the eastern portion of Mountain Province (Paracelis), the eastern portion of Ifugao (Alfonso Lista), and the rest of Ilocos Norte.

Signal No. 1 (Strong winds)

  • Luzon: The rest of Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, the rest of Mountain Province, the rest of Ifugao, the rest of Abra, the northern portion of Benguet (Bokod, Mankayan, Kapangan, Atok, Kabayan, Kibungan, Bakun, Buguias, Tublay), Ilocos Sur, the northern portion of La Union (Luna, Sudipen, Bangar, Santol, San Gabriel, Bagulin, Bacnotan, Balaoan, San Juan), and the northern portion of Aurora (Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler, Dilasag, Maria Aurora).

A gale warning also remains hoisted over the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboard of Central Luzon. 

PAGASA said that Ofel will keep crossing the northeastern portion of mainland Luzon for the remainder of Thursday afternoon. It will make landfall again in the Babuyan Islands in the evening. 

Ofel has weakened due to its interaction with the landmass. 

OFEL

PAGASA

WEATHER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Signal No. 4 up over Cagayan as 'Ofel' nears super typhoon category

Signal No. 4 up over Cagayan as 'Ofel' nears super typhoon category

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 9 hours ago
State weather bureau PAGASA has raised Signal No. 4 over parts of Cagayan as Typhoon Ofel (international name: Usagi) intensifies...
Weather
fbtw
Signal No. 4 up over Cagayan as 'Ofel' nears super typhoon category

Signal No. 4 up over Cagayan as 'Ofel' nears super typhoon category

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 9 hours ago
State weather bureau PAGASA has raised Signal No. 4 over parts of Cagayan as Typhoon Ofel (international name: Usagi) intensifies...
Weather
fbtw
&lsquo;Ofel&rsquo; maintains strength; Signal No. 1 and 2 raised over parts of Luzon

‘Ofel’ maintains strength; Signal No. 1 and 2 raised over parts of Luzon

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Typhoon “Ofel” (international name: Usagi) has maintained its strength as it continued moving west-northwestward...
Weather
fbtw
LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Ofel'

LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Ofel'

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
Follow this page for updates on "Ofel" (international name: Usagi), the fifteenth  tropical cyclone to enter...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Nika' cuts across CAR with 2 other cyclones on its tail

'Nika' cuts across CAR with 2 other cyclones on its tail

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 days ago
Typhoon "Nika" (International name: Toraji)  continues to move across the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR)...
Weather
fbtw
Typhoon Nika further intensifies as it nears Aurora landfall

Typhoon Nika further intensifies as it nears Aurora landfall

3 days ago
Typhoon Nika (international name: Toraji) has further grown in wind speed and is expected to make landfall over Isabela or...
Weather
fbtw
Signal No. 3 up over Isabela, Aurora as 'Nika' slows down

Signal No. 3 up over Isabela, Aurora as 'Nika' slows down

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 3 days ago
PAGASA raised Signal No. 3 over parts of Isabela and Aurora as Severe Tropical Storm Nika (international name: Toraji) slightly...
Weather
fbtw
More Luzon areas under Signal No. 2 as 'Nika' nears typhoon category

More Luzon areas under Signal No. 2 as 'Nika' nears typhoon category

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 3 days ago
Severe Tropical Storm Nika (international name: Toraji) has continued to intensify and is expected to reach typhoon strength...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with