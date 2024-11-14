â€˜Ofelâ€™ weakens as it hits Cagayan

‘Ofel’ weakens as it hits Cagayan

MANILA, Philippines — Cyclone "Ofel" (International name: Usagi) weakened into a typhoon as it made landfall in Cagayan, PAGASA said on Thursday, November 14.

Ofel is now over the coastal waters of Baggao, Cagayan, with maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 240 kph. It is moving west-northwestward at 20 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 5 is no longer raised but several areas are still under Signal No. 4. PAGASA has hoisted the following wind signal warnings:

Signal No. 4 (Typhoon-force winds)

Luzon: Babuyan Islands, the northern and eastern portions of mainland Cagayan (Santa Teresita, Ballesteros, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Buguey, Lal-Lo, Allacapan, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca, Gonzaga, Santa Ana), and the northeastern portion of Isabela (Maconacon, Divilacan)

Signal No. 3 (Storm-force winds)

Luzon: Batanes, the rest of Cagayan, the northern, central, and eastern portions of Isabela (San Pablo, Delfin Albano, Ilagan City, Tumauini, Cabagan, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, San Mariano, Palanan), the northern portion of Apayao (Flora, Santa Marcela, Luna, Pudtol, Calanasan, Kabugao), and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Adams, Dumalneg)

Signal No. 2 (Gale-force winds)

Luzon: The western and southern portions of Isabela (Quezon, Quirino, Mallig, San Manuel, Aurora, Cabatuan, City of Cauayan, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Gamu, Burgos, Reina Mercedes, Luna, Roxas, Angadanan, Alicia, San Guillermo, Echague, Jones, San Agustin, San Mateo, San Isidro, Dinapigue), the rest of Apayao, Kalinga, the northeastern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong, Lagayan, San Juan, Lagangilang, Licuan-Baay, Daguioman), the eastern portion of Mountain Province (Paracelis), the eastern portion of Ifugao (Alfonso Lista), and the rest of Ilocos Norte.

Signal No. 1 (Strong winds)

Luzon: The rest of Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, the rest of Mountain Province, the rest of Ifugao, the rest of Abra, the northern portion of Benguet (Bokod, Mankayan, Kapangan, Atok, Kabayan, Kibungan, Bakun, Buguias, Tublay), Ilocos Sur, the northern portion of La Union (Luna, Sudipen, Bangar, Santol, San Gabriel, Bagulin, Bacnotan, Balaoan, San Juan), and the northern portion of Aurora (Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler, Dilasag, Maria Aurora).

A gale warning also remains hoisted over the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboard of Central Luzon.

PAGASA said that Ofel will keep crossing the northeastern portion of mainland Luzon for the remainder of Thursday afternoon. It will make landfall again in the Babuyan Islands in the evening.

Ofel has weakened due to its interaction with the landmass.