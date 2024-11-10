Entire Metro Manila under Signal No. 1, 11 areas on Signal No. 2 due to 'Nika'

Satellite rendering shows Severe Tropical Storm Nika taken as of 2:00 p.m. on Nov. 10, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA has placed the entire Metro Manila and other Luzon areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 as Severe Tropical Storm Nika (international name: Toraji) moves westward across the Philippine Sea.

Eleven other areas, including portions of northern and central Luzon, are now under Signal No. 2.

In its 2 p.m. advisory, PAGASA said that Nika was located 425 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon, carrying peak winds of 110 kilometers per hour near the center, with gusts reaching up to 135 kph.

Nika is moving westward at a speed of 30 kph, with strong winds extending outward up to 340 kilometers from the center.

Wind signals

The state weather bureau hoisted tropical cyclone wind signals over the following areas:

Signal No. 2

northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler)

Isabela

Quirino

southern portion of Cagayan (Solana, Iguig, Peñablanca, Tuguegarao City, Enrile)

Nueva Vizcaya

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

eastern portion of Benguet (Mankayan, Buguias, Kabayan, Itogon, Bokod, Atok)

northern portion of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Pantabangan)

northeastern portion of Pangasinan (San Nicolas, Natividad, San Quintin)

Residents of areas under Signal No. 2 could experience minor to moderate impacts from strong winds, with winds between 62 kph and 88 kph expected within at least 24 hours.

Signal No. 1

rest of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Apayao

Abra

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

rest of Pangasinan

La Union

rest of Benguet

rest of Aurora

Tarlac

northern and central portions of Zambales (Santa Cruz, Candelaria, Masinloc, Palauig, Iba, Botolan, Cabangan, San Marcelino, San Felipe, San Narciso)

rest of Nueva Ecija

Pampanga

Bulacan

Metro Manila

Rizal

eastern portion of Laguna (Santa Maria, Mabitac, Pakil, Pangil, Famy, Siniloan, Paete, Kalayaan, Cavinti, Lumban, Luisiana, Santa Cruz, Magdalena, Pagsanjan, Majayjay, Liliw, Nagcarlan, Pila, Victoria)

eastern portion of Quezon (Calauag, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Pitogo, San Andres, Buenavista, San Francisco, Pagbilao, Infanta, Lopez, Catanauan, Mulanay, Unisan, General Luna, Plaridel, Quezon, Alabat, Sampaloc, Padre Burgos, Macalelon, Mauban, Perez, Agdangan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, San Narciso, General Nakar, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Lucena City) including Pollilo Islands

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Albay (Malinao, Tiwi, Bacacay, City of Tabaco, Malilipot, Rapu-Rapu)

Strong winds ranging from 39 to 61 kph may be expected in at least 36 hours or intermittent rains may be expected within 36 hours.

Heavy rains, severe winds

PAGASA has warned of heavy rainfall due to Nika, with significant rains expected across several regions over the next few days.

Sunday until Monday noon, November 11

Moderate to heavy rainfall (50-100 mm) expected in Aurora, Quezon, Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur and Northern Samar

Monday noon until Tuesday noon, November 12

Intense rainfall (>200 mm) in Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, and Aurora.

Heavy to intense rainfall (100-200 mm) in Kalinga, Mountain Province, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Ifugao and Abra

Moderate to heavy rainfall (50-100 mm) in Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Quezon, Nueva Ecija, Benguet, Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur

Tuesday, November 12

Heavy rainfall (100-200 mm) in Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur

Moderate to heavy rainfall (50-100 mm) in Tarlac, Nueva Vizcaya, Pangasinan, Nueva Ecija, Benguet, Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur

Tuesday noon until Wednesday noon, November 13

Continued heavy to intense rainfall (100-200 mm) in Kalinga, Apayao, Abra, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur

Moderate to heavy rainfall (50-100 mm) in Pangasinan, La Union, Benguet, Nueva Ecija, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Cagayan, Isabela and Aurora

According to PAGASA, the highest wind signal that may be raised is Signal No. 4.

It added the northeasterly wind flow is expected bring strong to gale-force gusts over the following areas:

Sunday, November 10: Batanes, Babuyan Islands, northern Cagayan and Ilocos Norte

Batanes, Babuyan Islands, northern Cagayan and Ilocos Norte Monday, November 11: Batanes, Camarines Sur and Catanduanes

Batanes, Camarines Sur and Catanduanes Tuesday, November 12: Batanes and Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Storm surge, sea conditions

The state weather agency said Nika is expected to bring moderate to high storm surge risk in the next 48 hours, affecting low-lying and coastal areas in Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Cagayan, Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Zambales, Aurora, Quezon (including Polillo Islands), Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur and Catanduanes.

It also raised a gale warning over the eastern seaboard of southern Luzon due to strong winds from Nika.

PAGASA warned of dangerous sea conditions due to Nika, affecting the following coastal areas:

Very rough to high seas (up to 7 meters): seaboards of Isabela and northern Aurora

seaboards of Isabela and northern Aurora Rough seas (up to 5.5 meters): remaining seaboard of Aurora, Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte

remaining seaboard of Aurora, Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte Rough seas (up to 4.5 meters): eastern Cagayan, northern Camarines Sur and Catanduanes

eastern Cagayan, northern Camarines Sur and Catanduanes Rough seas (up to 4 meters): remaining seaboard of Catanduanes, Ilocos Norte, Batanes and Babuyan Islands

remaining seaboard of Catanduanes, Ilocos Norte, Batanes and Babuyan Islands Rough seas (up to 3.5 meters): seaboards of Ilocos Sur, Batanes and Cagayan

seaboards of Ilocos Sur, Batanes and Cagayan Moderate seas (up to 2.5 meters): northern Samar, eastern Samar, and Dinagat Islands

Track, intensity outlook

PAGASA said Nika is expected to make landfall over either Isabela or Aurora on Monday morning or early afternoon, with winds likely to intensify into a typhoon before it hits land.

After crossing northern Luzon, the storm is forecast to re-emerge over the West Philippine Sea by Monday evening, where it may re-intensify.

Nika is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Tuesday evening.