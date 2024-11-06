^

Weather

Signal No. 2 still up in parts of northern Luzon as 'Marce' holds strength

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
November 6, 2024 | 6:45am
Signal No. 2 still up in parts of northern Luzon as 'Marce' holds strength
Satellite rendering shows Typhoon Marce taken as of 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 6, 2024.
RAMMB / Philstar.com's screenshot

ANILA, Philippines — Two areas in northern Luzon remain under Signal No. 2 as Typhoon Marce (international name: Yinxing) maintains its strength over the Philippine Sea.

As of 4 a.m. on Tuesday, November 6, PAGASA said that Marce was located 345 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.

It was carrying peak winds of 140 kilometers per hour and gusts reaching 170 kph. 

Marce is advancing northwestward at a speed of 15 kph.

Wind signals

The state weather bureau hoisted the following tropical cyclone wind signals in several areas:

Signal No. 2

  • eastern portion of Babuyan islands (Camiguin Is., Babuyan Is.,)
  • northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-Lo, Santa Teresita, Buguey)

Gale-force winds, ranging from 62 kph to 88 kph, could potentially cause minor to moderate impacts in these areas.

Signal No. 1

  • Batanes
  • rest of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands
  • Ilocos Norte
  • Ilocos Sur
  • Apayao
  • Abra
  • Kalinga
  • Mountain Province
  • Ifugao
  • northern portion of Benguet (Mankayan, Buguias, Kabayan, Bakun, Kibungan, Atok, Bokod)
  • Isabela
  • Nueva Vizcaya
  • Quirino
  • northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler, Maria Aurora)

Areas under Signal No. 1 may experience possible minimal to minor impacts from strong winds, ranging from 39 kph to 61 kph.

Severe winds

PAGASA said the highest wind signal that may be raised due to Marce is Signal No. 4.

The northeasterly wind flow is expected to bring strong to gale-force gusts over the following areas in the coming days:

  • Wednesday, November 6: Ilocos Region, Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur and Catanduanes
  • Thursday, November 7: Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, Zambales, Quezon and Catanduanes
  • Friday, November 8: Ilocos Region, Isabela, Aurora and Zambales

Storm surge, sea conditions

PAGASA issued a storm surge warning over several coastal areas, with waves expected to rise between 2 to 3 meters above the normal tide in low-lying regions of Batanes, Cagayan, Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur. 

A gale warning remains in effect across the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon. 

The state weather bureau advised the public to avoid traveling by sea due to dangerous conditions in the following areas:

  • Up to 8 meters: Seaboard of northeastern mainland Cagayan and eastern portion of Babuyan Islands
  • Up to 7 meters: Remaining seaboards of Cagayan and Babuyan Islands
  • Up to 6 meters: Northern seaboard of Ilocos Norte; seaboard of northeastern Isabela
  • Up to 5.5 meters: Remaining seaboard of Ilocos Norte; seaboards of Ilocos Sur; western seaboard of Pangasinan; remaining seaboard of Isabela
  • Up to 4.5 meters: Remaining seaboard of Ilocos Region; seaboard of northern Aurora
  • Up to 4 meters: Seaboard of northern Zambales 
  • Up to 3.5 meters: Northern and eastern seaboard of Polillo Islands; seaboard of Camarines Norte; northern seaboard of Catanduanes
  • Up to 3 meters: Northern seaboards of Camarines Sur; eastern seaboard of Catanduanes; remaining seaboard of Zambales
  • Up to 2.5 meters: Eastern seaboards of Albay and Sorsogon; northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Samar and Eastern Samar; western seaboard of Bataan and Lubang Islands; seaboard of Kalayaan Islands
  • Up to 2 meters: Western seaboards of Palawan including Calamian Islands; eastern seaboard of Camarines Sur, Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Sur and Davao Oriental

Track, intensity outlook

PAGASA said that Marce will move west-northwest on Wednesday, slowing down over the Philippine Sea east of northern Luzon.

The typhoon is expected to turn westward on Thursday as it nears the Babuyan Islands and northern Cagayan. It is likely to make landfall or pass close to these areas between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

Marce may exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Friday evening.

vuukle comment

PAGASA

TYPHOON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Marce' gains strength as it nears typhoon category
play

'Marce' gains strength as it nears typhoon category

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
Severe Tropical Storm Marce (international name: Yinxing) has intensified and is set to become a typhoon on Tuesday, November...
Weather
fbtw
New storm 'Marce' enters PAR, may turn into typhoon

New storm 'Marce' enters PAR, may turn into typhoon

2 days ago
A tropical depression has intensified into Tropical Storm Marce (international name Yinxing) upon entering the Philippine...
Weather
fbtw
LPA outside PAR develops into tropical depression &mdash; PAGASA

LPA outside PAR develops into tropical depression — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 2 days ago
Once inside the Philippine area of responsibility, it will be named tropical cyclone “Marce,” according to the...
Weather
fbtw
Localized thunderstorms to bring rains on Sunday

Localized thunderstorms to bring rains on Sunday

By Ian Laqui | 2 days ago
Metro Manila and the rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms...
Weather
fbtw
LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Leon'

LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Leon'

By PhilstarLIVE | 4 days ago
Follow this page for updates on "Leon", the twelfth tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine area of responsibility this year....
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Storm 'Marce' gains strength off Bicol, seen to intensify rapidly

Storm 'Marce' gains strength off Bicol, seen to intensify rapidly

1 day ago
PAGASA forecasts that Marce will make landfall in the vicinity of Babuyan Islands or mainland northern Cagayan between Thursday...
Weather
fbtw
&lsquo;Marce&rsquo; to hit areas affected by &lsquo;Kristine&rsquo;, &lsquo;Leon&rsquo;

‘Marce’ to hit areas affected by ‘Kristine’, ‘Leon’

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The state weather bureau urges areas recently affected by cyclones ‘Kristine’ and ‘Leon’ to prepare...
Weather
fbtw
'Leon' weakens into severe tropical storm as it exits PAR

'Leon' weakens into severe tropical storm as it exits PAR

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 4 days ago
Cyclone Leon (international name: Kong-Rey) has downgraded to a severe tropical storm as it moved out of the Philippine area...
Weather
fbtw
Batanes downgraded to Signal No. 2 as 'Leon' makes landfall in Taiwan

Batanes downgraded to Signal No. 2 as 'Leon' makes landfall in Taiwan

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 5 days ago
State weather bureau PAGASA has further downgraded the Batanes to Wind Signal No. 2 at most, as Typhoon Leon (international...
Weather
fbtw
'Leon' weakens into typhoon as it approaches Taiwan

'Leon' weakens into typhoon as it approaches Taiwan

By Jean Mangaluz | 5 days ago
Cyclone Leon has weakened from a super typhoon to a typhoon, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Thursday, October ...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with