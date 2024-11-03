Localized thunderstorms to bring rains on Sunday

Pedestrians use umbrellas and other items to shield themselves from the sudden downpour in Quezon City on May 25, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:23 a.m.) — Metro Manila and the rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms, the state weather bureau PAGASA reported on Sunday, November 3

PAGASA also said that eastern portions of Luzon and Visayas could experience rain showers due to easterlies.

Residents of the Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Aurora, Quezon, and the rest of Cagayan Valley can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the weather system.

The state weather agency warned residents in these areas of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Batanes and the Babuyan Islands are expected to experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with isolated light rains due to the northeastern wind flow.

Meanwhile, in an advisory at 2 a.m., PAGASA said that the cloud cluster outside the Philippine area of responsibility has developed into a low-pressure area.

As of 10 a.m., PAGASA said the LPA has a high chance to develop into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.