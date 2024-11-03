^

Weather

Localized thunderstorms to bring rains on Sunday

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 3, 2024 | 9:35am
Localized thunderstorms to bring rains on Sunday
Pedestrians use umbrellas and other items to shield themselves from the sudden downpour in Quezon City on May 25, 2024.
Miguel De Guzman / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:23 a.m.) — Metro Manila and the rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms, the state weather bureau PAGASA reported on Sunday, November 3

PAGASA also said that eastern portions of Luzon and Visayas could experience rain showers due to easterlies.

Residents of the Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Aurora, Quezon, and the rest of Cagayan Valley can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the weather system.

The state weather agency warned residents in these areas of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Batanes and the Babuyan Islands are expected to experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with isolated light rains due to the northeastern wind flow.

Meanwhile, in an advisory at 2 a.m., PAGASA said that the cloud cluster outside the Philippine area of responsibility has developed into a low-pressure area.

As of 10 a.m., PAGASA said the LPA has a high chance to develop into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.

vuukle comment

EASTERLIES

LOCALIZED THUNDERSTORM

PAGASA

WEATHER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Leon' weakens into typhoon as it approaches Taiwan

'Leon' weakens into typhoon as it approaches Taiwan

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 days ago
Cyclone Leon has weakened from a super typhoon to a typhoon, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Thursday, October ...
Weather
fbtw
Signal No. 5 still hoisted over parts of Batanes due to Super Typhoon Leon

Signal No. 5 still hoisted over parts of Batanes due to Super Typhoon Leon

By Ian Laqui | 3 days ago
Parts of Batanes remain under Signal No. 5 as Super Typhoon Leon (international name: Kong-Rey) continues to severely impact...
Weather
fbtw
Batanes downgraded to Signal No. 4 as 'Leon' keeps strength

Batanes downgraded to Signal No. 4 as 'Leon' keeps strength

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 3 days ago
Batanes has been downgraded to Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 4 as Super Typhoon Leon (international name: Kong-Rey) advances...
Weather
fbtw
LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Kristine'
play

LIVE updates: Tropical cyclone 'Kristine'

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 days ago
Follow this page for updates on "Kristine", the eleventh tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine area of responsibility this...
Weather
fbtw
Trough of 'Kristine' to trigger rains in Southern Luzon

Trough of 'Kristine' to trigger rains in Southern Luzon

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 8 days ago
The trough of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami) will bring scattered rains and thunderstorms across...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Signal No. 3 up over Batanes, Babuyan Islands as 'Leon' strengthens

Signal No. 3 up over Batanes, Babuyan Islands as 'Leon' strengthens

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 4 days ago
Signal No. 3 has been raised over Batanes and the eastern portion of Babuyan Islands as Typhoon Leon continued to intensify...
Weather
fbtw
&lsquo;Leon&rsquo; likely to become super typhoon on October 31 &mdash; PAGASA

‘Leon’ likely to become super typhoon on October 31 — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 4 days ago
As Typhoon “Leon” (international name: Kong-Rey) intensifies, state weather bureau PAGASA said it is likely...
Weather
fbtw
&lsquo;Leon&rsquo; intensifies into a typhoon

‘Leon’ intensifies into a typhoon

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 days ago
Cyclone Leon intensified from a severe tropical storm to a typhoon, according to the state weather bureau on Tuesday, October...
Weather
fbtw
More areas under Signal No. 1 as 'Leon' is on track to become typhoon

More areas under Signal No. 1 as 'Leon' is on track to become typhoon

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 5 days ago
Severe Tropical Storm Leon (international name: Kong-Rey) has slightly intensified while moving over the Philippine Sea and...
Weather
fbtw
New storm bears down on Philippines after deadly 'Kristine'

New storm bears down on Philippines after deadly 'Kristine'

5 days ago
The Philippines raised a fresh weather alert on Monday, days more than 100 people were killed by the worst storm of the ...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with