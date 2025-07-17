House probe into Manila Bay dolomite beach eyed

A bulldozer is seen working on the "white sand"—actually crushed dolomite rocks—poured along the shoreline of Manila Bay on September 6, 2020.

MANILA, Philippines — After the dolomite beach along Manila Bay was blamed for worsening Manila’s flooding, a House lawmaker sought a probe into the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ (DENR) Manila Bay rehabilitation program.

Rep. Terry Ridon (Bicol Saro Party-list) filed House Resolution 56 on Wednesday, July 16, seeking a legislative inquiry into whether the Manila Bay rehabilitation program was worth public funds and if it has truly contributed to flooding.

This comes after the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) said on Wednesday that the construction of the dolomite beach was among the factors blocking major drainage outfalls in Manila, particularly in Faura, Remedios and Estero de San Antonio Abad.

During the closure of these drainage outfalls, wastewater was reportedly redirected to a sewerage treatment plant that couldn’t handle the volume during heavy downpours.

The DENR, however, only issued a general statement in response to the MMDA’s assessment on the causes of flooding in Manila.

It did not even mention the dolomite beach, giving only an assessment of the causes of flooding in Metro Manila. The agency said such an evaluation should be based on scientific analysis, citing the “changing weather patterns” influenced by climate change.

“This noticeable shift in weather patterns has exacerbated the challenges faced by urban areas like Metro Manila, where heavy rainfall can overwhelm drainage systems and lead to significant flooding,” the DENR said on Thursday, July 17.

Opened in 2022, the Manila Baywalk Dolomite Beach is the DENR’s 500-meter by 60-meter “beach nourishment project” as part of the government’s rehabilitation program to clean up and conserve Manila Bay.

It, however, remains an “artificial beach,” with the baywalk filled with crushed dolomite. The rehabilitation project cost P389 million, including P28 million for the dolomite overlay.

The DENR attributed flood risks to PAGASA’s meteorological data over the past decade, which showed an increase in the amount of rainfall in various localities.

Instead of defending or agreeing with the MMDA’s assessment, the DENR instead provided a list of “proactive measures” that LGUs could implement to reduce flooding.

These include improving drainage designs that could handle increased rainfall volume, establishing flood mitigation programs and installing green infrastructure capable of absorbing excess rainwater.

“As we confront the challenges posed by climate change, it is essential to adapt our urban planning strategies to safeguard our communities,” the DENR said.

Ridon, however, is certain that the dolomite beach project is merely a “cosmetic project masquerading as rehabilitation,” especially in light of the MMDA’s findings that it contributed to flooding in the country’s capital.

“On these grounds, graft charges are all but certain. And if, in the course of the inquiry, we find that the requirements for plunder are met, then so be it,” he said on Wednesday.

Manila Bay is also the site of multiple reclamation projects, which, according to the DENR’s cumulative impact assessment, reportedly damage marine ecosystems and threaten fisherfolk’s livelihoods.