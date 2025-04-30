DENR: Manila Bay 'alive,' but reclamation threatens biodiversity, livelihood

This picture shows a barge unloading sand at a reclamation site in Manila Bay on March 14, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Bay has been the site of numerous reclamation projects aimed at urban development. Despite this, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said the bay remains “alive.”

In a cumulative impact assessment presented on Wednesday, April 30, the agency acknowledged both the continued “vibrance” of Manila Bay and the risks posed by ongoing reclamation, which could harm marine ecosystems and threaten the livelihoods of fisherfolk — concerns long raised by environmental watchdogs.

This has led the fishers' group PAMALAKAYA and the environmental group Kalikasan People’s Network to call for halting all reclamation projects in Manila Bay.

“As Manila Bay is alive, local government units need to take into consideration the social impacts, the cultural, legal and ecological considerations in their development goals,” DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga said.

The evaluation examined how reclamation projects could impact water resources, ecosystems and communities along Manila Bay. The Marine Environment and Resources Foundation (MERF) particularly assessed water quality and biological resources using models for flood risk and water circulation.

Considering the study's findings, the DENR will review the environmental compliance certificates issued to Manila Bay reclamation projects and hold consultations and dialogues with the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA), local governments and stakeholders.

The findings

Researchers documented 51 coral genera and 167 fish species in the bay — biodiversity that could be severely affected by reclamation.

Charina Lyna Repollo, deputy director for research at the University of the Philippines Marine Science Institute, said these projects could disrupt natural water flow, trap pollutants and eventually harm fisheries, which are also vital for coastal communities.

“The loss of mangroves threatens marine biodiversity and weakens coastal defenses, making communities more vulnerable to typhoons,” Repollo said.

She also warned that reclamation could worsen water quality and heighten health risks, especially during extreme weather events where flooding often occurs in low-lying cities and municipalities.

“This bottleneck effect increases both coastal and inland flooding, posing heightened risks to lives and infrastructure, and undermining community resilience,” Repollo said.

Other harmful effects of reclamation include increased sedimentation and nutrient levels, which can trigger algal blooms that release toxins detrimental to both marine life and human health.

What LGUs, agencies should do

Yulo-Loyzaga said that local government units have to consider the cumulative impact assessment of reclamation projects in their plans for the following:

Water quality and sourcing

Traffic and mobility

Solid waste management

Flood management

Disaster risk

Climate change risk management

These findings stress the importance of routinely monitoring water quality and shellfish safety, and of ensuring accountability for companies whose reclamation projects cause harm, the DENR said.

A follow-up phase of the assessment will also involve developing better monitoring methods and enhancing flood modeling capabilities.

What went before

More than 20 reclamation projects have been proposed or are underway in Manila Bay. Since August 2023, most have been suspended following President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s order for a comprehensive review.

Among the suspended projects are the 318-hectare Manila Waterfront City and the 400-hectare New Manila Bay Reclamation and Development Project.

One of the few allowed to proceed is the Pasay Harbor City reclamation, which has secured the necessary permits and approval from the PRA.

