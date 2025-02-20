Masungiâ€™s conservation success lands 2024 Energy Globe Award

Masungi’s conservation success lands 2024 Energy Globe Award

The Masungi Georeserve Foundation Inc. pose with Austrian Ambassador to the Philippines Johann Brieger and Advantage Austria commercial counselor Arnulf Gressel during the award ceremony at Masungi Georeserve in Rizal on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The youth-led Masungi Georeserve, a conservation project restoring a threatened landscape in Baras, Rizal through sustainable geotourism, recently bagged the 2024 National Energy Globe Award.

The Austrian Embassy recognized the Masungi Geopark Project for its pioneering efforts in ecosystem restoration and its potential to serve as a model for other communities and countries.

“This award affirms the urgent need to protect our forests, support environmental defenders, and take large, decisive actions against the climate crisis,” Ann Dumaliang, one of Masungi Georeserve Foundation Inc.’s trustees, said in a statement.

The award was presented in a ceremony on Wednesday, February 19, at Masungi Georeserve’s Discovery Trail, attended by Austrian Ambassador to the Philippines Johann Brieger and Advantage Austria commercial counselor Arnulf Gressel.

RELATED: Disinformation on Masungi a paid, coordinated attack – BBC report

“This award not only confirms the dedication and hard work of Masungi Georeserve but also highlights the growing importance of international collaboration in the fight against environmental degradation,” Brieger said in a statement.

The international award, which recognizes initiatives that provide solutions for environmental conservation, received thousands of applications from over 180 countries.

What the project is. The restoration initiative is focused on rehabilitating 2,700 hectares of forestland within the Upper Marikina Watershed, a protected landscape home to threatened flora and fauna and is also responsible for regulating water flow across several areas in Rizal.

To date, Masungi reported that the project has restored over 2,000 hectares of forestland and planted 68,000 native trees. It has employed up to 100 local rangers, sustained its conservation efforts through geotourism, engaged over 20,000 Filipinos in educational programs and influenced public policy.

READ: What is the Masungi Georeserve conservation project?