Pax Silica debate a 'straw man'? Climate group says discourse is oversimplified

Sapang Kawayan Aeta community leaders and farmers hold a press conference in Quezon City on Aug. 6, 2026 as they air their dismay on the possible threat on ancestral lands and livelihood of indigenous communities when the proposed Pax Silica data hub project starts.

MANILA, Philippines (First published Nov. 17) — Many questions about the impact and potential benefits of Pax Silica, a US-led initiative to secure global semiconductor and artificial intelligence supply chains, remain unanswered, a local climate and energy policy group said.

Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities Executive Director Angelo Kairos dela Cruz said in an interview with ANC on Monday, November 16, that the messaging surrounding the initiative has been "mixed," especially about the use of fossil fuels to power the hub.

“We're really doubtful of the design as it is right now, the messaging that the indicative design will run 100% on renewable energy. Liquefied natural gas is not green. It’s gas. It will never be green. It's just a new way of locking us in into more fossil fuel dependence,” dela Cruz said.



There are still no details, he added, on who will claim ownership of the land, data and chips manufactured in the hub. The group believes, however, that due to a lack of industrialization efforts, the Philippines will likely have control over only raw materials and labor.

The Philippines hub, which is planned to span 4,000 acres in the Luzon Economic Corridor, would be the first site developed among members of the Pax Silica consortium.

Implementation of the project would begin with a 1,620-hectare site in New Clark City, Tarlac that has been the subject of controversy over alleged possible environmental degradation and the displacement of farming and fishing communities.



Dela Cruz said that beyond a lack of transparency regarding the project’s physical infrastructure, Pax Silica is also being treated as an “arms race” between the US and China with undue simplicity.

“When you look at social media posts around Pax Silica, it's almost as if you have to choose whether you're aligned with the US or aligned with China. What we're saying is that, if you want to set the direction for the country, it has to involve everyone, from our top-tier government officials to our community members.”

The country must aspire to neutrality while negotiating the US-backed deal, according to Dela Cruz.

United States President Donald Trump has arrived in Manila on Tuesday, November 17, to attend the tail end of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit and engage in bilateral talks with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Signing of the proposed Pax Silica agreement is not expected during the ASEAN Summit, but both the Philippines and the US are still aiming to sign the deal before the end of 2026.