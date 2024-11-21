^

Philippines, New Zealand to cooperate in climate initiatives

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
November 21, 2024 | 4:14pm
New Zealand Ambassador to the Philippines Catherine McIntosh shakes hands with Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga after signing joint declaration for climate cooperation framework on Nov. 19, 2024.
Department of Environment and Natural Resources via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines signed a joint declaration with New Zealand to develop a climate cooperation framework that strengthens sustainable innovations to mitigate climate change effects.

The declaration aims to formalize the cooperation framework within 18 months, where the Philippines and New Zealand will conduct research and development projects, and establish more technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and foster energy transition. Some of these will focus on transport and agriculture. 

Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga signed the joint declaration on Tuesday, November 19, in Quezon City. New Zealand Ambassador to the Philippines Catherine McIntosh witnessed the signing. 

Meanwhile, New Zealand Minister of Climate Change Simon Watts signed the joint declaration in Baku, Azerbaijan. He was attending the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC). 

“Both of our countries are committed to the Paris Agreement and share ambitions to build climate-resilient communities while accelerating the transition to a low-emissions economy,” McIntosh said in a statement on Wednesday, November 20. 

COP29 is an annual event where global leaders from both the public and private sectors gather to discuss efforts to ensure the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement are met.

The Paris Agreement, adopted by 196 nations in 2015, promises to limit global warming to no more than 1.5°Celsius above pre-industrial levels, as surpassing this threshold would significantly heighten the challenges of mitigating climate change impacts.

“Greater cooperation will be an opportunity to learn from each other’s experiences as we address the shared challenge of climate change,” McIntosh said.

Filipino climate advocates have called for a genuine transition to renewable energy following the commitment made at COP28 by countries to move away from fossil fuels. 

They said that the Global North and Japan continue to finance fossil fuel projects in Southeast Asia, undermining the region's efforts to boost renewable energy initiatives.

RELATED: Unkept promise: Fossil fuel financing persists despite global pledge for energy transition

Civil society groups are seeking at least 1.3 trillion USD in annual funding to support climate adaptation and disaster response efforts in countries vulnerable to disasters.

They also urge the Global North to repay the climate debt owed to the Global South for their significant contributions to greenhouse gas emissions, advocating for an increase in the fund to 5 trillion USD. 

RELATED: COP29: Climate advocates call for increased, effective climate finance amid escalating disasters

