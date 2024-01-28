‘Bagong Pilipinas’ rally goers urged to keep event trash-free

The rally, expected to gather a large crowd, will take place Sunday afternoon as the observance of the Zero Waste Month draws to a close.

MANILA, Philippines — A zero waste group called on the organizers and participants of the “Bagong Pilipinas” kick-off rally to keep the event litter-free.

EcoWaste Coalition urged the participants of the government-led mobilization in Rizal Park to bring their own food and water in reusable containers, avoid throwing trash, and refrain from bringing plastic tarpaulin banners.

It also asked the organizers to designate people who will remind and monitor the attendees’ compliance with Rizal Park’s no littering, no smoking, and no vaping policy.

“We appeal to the rally leaders to foster environmental citizenship among the participants by exhorting them to keep the park and adjacent areas litter-free,” said Ochie Tolentino, zero-waste campaigner of EcoWaste Coalition.

“We hope this Sunday's rally will not see a sad repeat of the trashing of Rizal Park during the Traslacion of the venerated image of the Black Nazarene after being put off for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” she added.

The Philippine Information Agency said the “Bagong Pilipinas” kick-off rally, scheduled Sunday afternoon, “aims to ignite hope and inspire participation in building a better Philippines through collective action.”

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is expected to attend the event, which will also offer some services such as provision of payouts for beneficiaries of government assistance and civil registration services.

Some critics have raised concern that the rally will be used to drum up support for initiatives to change the Constitution, a claim government officials have denied.