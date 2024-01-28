^

Climate and Environment

‘Bagong Pilipinas’ rally goers urged to keep event trash-free

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
January 28, 2024 | 10:18am
â��Bagong Pilipinasâ�� rally goers urged to keep event trash-free
The rally, expected to gather a large crowd, will take place Sunday afternoon as the observance of the Zero Waste Month draws to a close. 
STAR/Ernie Peñaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — A zero waste group called on the organizers and participants of the “Bagong Pilipinas” kick-off rally to keep the event litter-free. 

The rally, expected to gather a large crowd, will take place Sunday afternoon as the observance of the Zero Waste Month draws to a close. 

EcoWaste Coalition urged the participants of the government-led mobilization in Rizal Park to bring their own food and water in reusable containers, avoid throwing trash, and refrain from bringing plastic tarpaulin banners. 

It also asked the organizers to designate people who will remind and monitor the attendees’ compliance with Rizal Park’s no littering, no smoking, and no vaping policy. 

“We appeal to the rally leaders to foster environmental citizenship among the participants by exhorting them to keep the park and adjacent areas litter-free,” said Ochie Tolentino, zero-waste campaigner of EcoWaste Coalition.

“We hope this Sunday's rally will not see a sad repeat of the trashing of Rizal Park during the Traslacion of the venerated image of the Black Nazarene after being put off for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” she added. 

The Philippine Information Agency said the “Bagong Pilipinas” kick-off rally, scheduled Sunday afternoon, “aims to ignite hope and inspire participation in building a better Philippines through collective action.”

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is expected to attend the event, which will also offer some services such as provision of payouts for beneficiaries of government assistance and civil registration services. 

Some critics have raised concern that the rally will be used to drum up support for initiatives to change the Constitution, a claim government officials have denied. 

vuukle comment

ECOWASTE COALITION

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

ZERO WASTE MONTH
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
DOE urged to prioritize environment in expanding power projects
8 days ago

DOE urged to prioritize environment in expanding power projects

8 days ago
Environmental advocates of Protect VIP — a network that focuses on safeguarding the Verde Island Passage marine...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Expected CO2 levels in 2024 threaten 1.5C warming limit &mdash; Met Office
9 days ago

Expected CO2 levels in 2024 threaten 1.5C warming limit — Met Office

By Kelly Macnamara | 9 days ago
Increased carbon dioxide in the atmosphere this year will exceed key trajectories for limiting warming to 1.5C, Britain's...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Major emission cuts seen with early coal plant retirements in Philippines
9 days ago

Major emission cuts seen with early coal plant retirements in Philippines

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 days ago
TransitionZero said that early retirement of coal plants by five years would avoid releasing nearly double the Philippines’...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
US climate envoy Kerry stepping down to help Biden campaign &mdash; reports
14 days ago

US climate envoy Kerry stepping down to help Biden campaign — reports

14 days ago
Kerry, 80, intends to help Joe Biden's campaign by publicizing the president's work in combatting global warming, according...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
El Ni&ntilde;o could make 2024 hotter than record 2023
14 days ago

El Niño could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

By Robin Millard | 14 days ago
This year could be hotter under El Niño's influence than the record-shattering 2023, the United Nations warned Friday,...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with