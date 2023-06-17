^

Climate and Environment

Oil spill removal in Oriental Mindoro finally complete — Coast Guard

James Relativo - Philstar.com
June 17, 2023 | 12:58pm
Oil spill removal in Oriental Mindoro finally complete â€” Coast Guard
This photo was released by the Philippine Coast Guard following the "completion" of oil removal/recovery operations in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro after the sinking of MT Princess Empress.
Released/Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard announced the completion of the oil removal and recovery operations in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro — months after the unfortunate sinking of the MT Princess Empress in February 2023.

Almost four months had passed since the oil tanker carrying 800,000 liters of fuel sank, affecting 200,224 residents and causing more than P5 billion in damages to agriculture, fisheries and livestock in CALABARZON, MIMAROPA and Western Visayas.

"During the inspection and briefing, the Malayan Towage and Salvage Corp. (MSTC) assured the PCG of completing the oil removal/recovery operations by showing all eight cargo oil tanks and the ship's operational tank with no trace of oil," said PCG in a statement on Saturday.

"Following the completion of DSV Fire Opal's operations, MTSC said two of their tugboats would continue to monitor and conduct containment operations for oil that may leak from the fuel pipes of MT Princess Empress."

 

 

PCG's Marine Environmental Protection Commander, CG Vice Admiral Robert Patrimonio, joined the PCG Incident Management Team led by CG Commodore Geronimo Tuvilla in presiding over the final inspection on Friday.

Based on the ROV live videos, all eight cargo oil tanks were now empty, and the only remaining observations were oil drips from the cargo piping line.

"The [Diving Support Vessel] Fire Opal was chartered by the MSTC and contracted by the Protection and Indemnity (P&I) Insurance Club, Shipowners Protection Mutual," the PCG added.
 
"It started its oil removal/recovery operations on 29 May 2023, with 20 days to accomplish its objective."

The government earlier instituted fishing bans due to the oil spill, a directive that would be later lifted in some towns last May.

Tourist destinations such as Puerto Galera have also been declared "unsafe for swimming" after the incident.

The Department of Health last March advised residents of the oil spill-affected areas to take precautions, such as wearing appropriate types of mask and getting water from safe sources to avoid health problems.

FUEL

NAUJAN

OIL SPILL

OIL TANKER

ORIENTAL MINDORO

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
UN chief slams 'pitiful' world response to climate change
1 day ago

UN chief slams 'pitiful' world response to climate change

1 day ago
Climate policies currently adopted will lead to average temperatures 2.8 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times by...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Greenpeace calls on DENR to scrap 'reprehensible' collab with fossil fuel firm
1 day ago

Greenpeace calls on DENR to scrap 'reprehensible' collab with fossil fuel firm

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Greenpeace Philippines criticized the collaboration between the DENR and Shell to identify and develop nature-based solutions,...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Vatican court hits climate activists with tough fines
3 days ago

Vatican court hits climate activists with tough fines

3 days ago
The two Italian environmentalists — members of the Last Generation group — were also handed suspended...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Climate disasters affect kids from 5.6 million poor Filipino families &mdash; group
3 days ago

Climate disasters affect kids from 5.6 million poor Filipino families — group

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 days ago
Families living in poverty and in rural areas have increasingly shouldered the brunt of climate disasters. Poor households...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Protected area designation, non-attainment area guidelines for oil spill-hit VIP sought
8 days ago

Protected area designation, non-attainment area guidelines for oil spill-hit VIP sought

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 days ago
Parts of VIP are currently marine protected areas, but Protect VIP Network wants the entire marine corridor to be declared...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Green advocates, scientists urge Marcos to protect Masungi's reforestation efforts
11 days ago

Green advocates, scientists urge Marcos to protect Masungi's reforestation efforts

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 11 days ago
In an open letter released on World Environment Day, 70 individuals urged Marcos to support the 2,700-hectare reforestation...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with